Multiple people arrested after protesters breach barricade near the United Center

Multiple people were arrested by Chicago police on Monday evening when a group of protesters breached a security barrier near the United Center as the Democratic National Convention began.

NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago photojournalists captured footage of multiple protesters scaling fences at Park 578, where a protest permitted by city officials was set to end by 6 p.m. Chanting erupted and people banged on fences as scores of Chicago police officers clad in riot gear confronted several protesters.

According to the DNC Joint Information Center, protesters breached a portion of the fencing, but did not breach the inner perimeter around the United Center.

"The National Special Security Event plan employs a multi-layered approach. Each NSSE plan is unique and includes multiple layers," a statement read. "One of these redundancies include the outer perimeter fence, which was erected to prevent entry into the inner perimeter."

An exact number of arrests is not known at this time, but multiple individuals were detained after the breach, sources told NBC Chicago.

One of seven sanctioned protests planned through Thursday stepped off at 3015 W Division St. and made its way to the designated ending spot, Park 578. While the designated protest was orchestrated by the Poor People’s Human Rights Campaign, it wasn't clear if the demonstrators who clashed with police were associated with the organization.

In all, 264 groups vowed to participate in peaceful demonstrations -- with the majority on Palestinian rights, ending the war in Gaza and reducing U.S. aid to Israel. Others represent a patchwork of left-leaning causes: climate activists, socialists, anti-racist organizations, queer and trans rights groups.

At one of Monday's three permitted demonstrations, Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling led the way for his officers.

"“I’m here to make sure people are here and able to protest as freely as they want to," he said. "There’s a lot of different conditions impacting a day like this."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

While a number of people descended on the area near the United Center to take part in protests, some volunteered as field medics to keep protesters safe.

On Friday, a coalition organizing protests struck a last-minute deal with city officials, satisfying many of the group's demands with a stage and sound system at the site. The agreement includes a stage, a sound system and portable toilets at Union Park. It does not include tents, which the city previously said could be used to hide the activities of the protesters.

As protesters made their way to Park 578 - within sight and sound of the DNC - they expressed interest in negotiating to extend the protest route.

"We will continue to negotiate. We’ve been negotiating and they have not, but we will continue to negotiate until the last minute," said Hatem Abudayyeh with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network.