Note: James Taylor's planned performance was canceled by Democratic National Convention officials Monday night.

DNC officials released the following statement regarding the change of plans:

"Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people. We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage.”

EARLIER:

The first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will feature prominent performances, including one by legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor.

According to a schedule released by organizers Monday afternoon, Taylor, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and country artist Mickey Guyton are all slated to perform for the first night of the convention.

The performances come on a night of big speeches.

Guyton will be the first to take the stage, slated to appear just before 7 p.m. following a speech from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

Isbell will then perform following a speech from reproductive rights activist and content creator Deja Foxx.

Taylor, known for hits like "You've Got a Friend" and "How Sweet It Is," will take the stage later in the night, following a speech from First Lady Jill Biden and just before Biden's daughter Ashley Biden introduces her father, President Joe Biden, and welcomes him to the stage.

Taylor is no stranger to performing at the DNC, having performed at the 2012 convention as well.

Biden is slated to headline the first night of the convention at Chicago's United Center.

Here's the full schedule for the night:

5:15 PM

Call to Order

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

The Honorable Jaime Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Invocation

Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich

Archdiocese of Chicago

Land Acknowledgment

Zach Pahmahmie

Tribal Council Vice-Chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Lorrie Melchior

Tribal Council Secretary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Presentation of Colors

Illinois State Police Honor Guard

Pledge of Allegiance

William Harrison, Age 9

Charles Harrison, Age 5

National Anthem

Soul Children of Chicago

Remarks and Video Introduction

The Honorable Brandon Johnson

Mayor of Chicago, Illinois

Presentation of the Convention Agenda

The Honorable Jaime Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, and Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.

Credentials Committee Report

The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge

Committee Co-Chair

James Roosevelt, Jr.

Committee Co-Chair

Rules Committee Report

Bishop Leah D. Daughtry

Committee Co-Chair

Platform Committee Report

The Honorable Mitch Landrieu

Committee Co-Chair

The Honorable Regina Romero

Committee Co-Chair

Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee

Minyon Moore

Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

6:00 PM

Co-chaired by The Honorable Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Peggy Flanagan

Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Jaime Harrison

Chair of the Democratic National Committee

Remarks

The Honorable Maxine Waters

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Joint Remarks

Derrick Johnson

President & CEO of the NAACP

Melanie L. Campbell

President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Honoring

Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Civil rights leader

Accompanied by The Honorable Jonathan Jackson and Yusef D. Jackson

Remarks

The Honorable Lauren Underwood

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois

Video

Rich Logis

Former Donald Trump voter

Remarks

The Honorable Robert Garcia

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California

Remarks

Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya

Health care advocates and founders of I Am ALS

Remarks

The Honorable Dick Durbin

United States Senator, Illinois

Remarks from Arizona

Dutch Martinez and Ryan Ahern

The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada (UA)

Remarks

The Honorable Joyce Beatty

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ohio

Joint Remarks

Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)

Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)

Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)

Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)

Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

Remarks

The Honorable Karen Bass

Mayor of Los Angeles, California

Performance

Mickey Guyton

American musical artist

Joint Remarks on “Investing in the Future”

The Honorable Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor of California

The Honorable Austin A. Davis, Lieutenant Governor of Texas

The Honorable Sara Rodriguez, MSN, MPH, RN, Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin

The Honorable Lina Hidalgo, County Judge of Harris County, Texas

7:00 PM

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”

The Honorable Mallory McMorrow

Michigan State Senator

Remarks

The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

The Honorable Laphonza Butler

United States Senator, California

Remarks

Linda Haskins

Senior from New Hampshire

Remarks

Lieutenant Jeremy Warmkessel

President of Local 302 IAFF Allentown Firefighters, Pennsylvania

Remarks

Maria-Isabel Ballivian

Executive Director of the Annandale Christian Community for Action Childhood Development Center, Virginia

Remarks

Deja Foxx

Reproductive rights activist and content creator

Performance

Jason Isbell

American singer and songwriter

Remarks

The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo

Remarks

The Honorable Kathy Hochul

Governor of New York

Remarks

Rochelle Adjei-Abasa

Regional Organizing Director for Delaware County, Pennsylvania

8:00 PM

Hosted by Tony Goldwyn, American actor and singer

Remarks

Steve Kerr

Team USA Men’s Basketball coach and Golden State Warriors coach

Remarks

Shawn Fain

President of the United Automobile Workers

Remarks

The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks

Stacey Johnson-Batiste and Doris Johnson

Childhood friends of Kamala Harris

Remarks

The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former United States Secretary of State

Remarks

The Honorable James E. Clyburn

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina

Remarks

The Honorable Jamie Raskin

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Jasmine Crockett

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

9:00 PM

Joint Remarks

Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas

Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana

Hadley Duvall, Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Beshear

Governor of Kentucky

Remarks

The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock

United States Senator, Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

First Lady of the United States

Performance

James Taylor

American singer and songwriter

Introduction

Ashley Biden

Remarks

The Honorable Joe Biden

President of the United States

Benediction

Rabbi Michael S. Beals

Temple Beth El of Newark, Delaware

Pastor Cindy Rudolph

African Methodist Episcopal Church of Oak Grove, Delaware

Gavel Out

The Honorable Peggy Flanagan Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota