Note: James Taylor's planned performance was canceled by Democratic National Convention officials Monday night.
DNC officials released the following statement regarding the change of plans:
"Because of the raucous applause interrupting speaker after speaker, we ultimately skipped elements of our program to ensure we could get to President Biden as quickly as possible so that he could speak directly to the American people. We are proud of the electric atmosphere in our convention hall and proud that our convention is showcasing the broad and diverse coalition behind the Harris-Walz ticket throughout the week on and off the stage.”
EARLIER:
The first day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will feature prominent performances, including one by legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor.
According to a schedule released by organizers Monday afternoon, Taylor, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and country artist Mickey Guyton are all slated to perform for the first night of the convention.
The performances come on a night of big speeches.
Guyton will be the first to take the stage, slated to appear just before 7 p.m. following a speech from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
Isbell will then perform following a speech from reproductive rights activist and content creator Deja Foxx.
Taylor, known for hits like "You've Got a Friend" and "How Sweet It Is," will take the stage later in the night, following a speech from First Lady Jill Biden and just before Biden's daughter Ashley Biden introduces her father, President Joe Biden, and welcomes him to the stage.
Taylor is no stranger to performing at the DNC, having performed at the 2012 convention as well.
Biden is slated to headline the first night of the convention at Chicago's United Center.
Here's the full schedule for the night:
5:15 PM
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Invocation
Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich
Archdiocese of Chicago
Land Acknowledgment
Zach Pahmahmie
Tribal Council Vice-Chairman of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
Lorrie Melchior
Tribal Council Secretary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation
Presentation of Colors
Illinois State Police Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
William Harrison, Age 9
Charles Harrison, Age 5
National Anthem
Soul Children of Chicago
Remarks and Video Introduction
The Honorable Brandon Johnson
Mayor of Chicago, Illinois
Presentation of the Convention Agenda
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee
Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, and Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.
Credentials Committee Report
The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge
Committee Co-Chair
James Roosevelt, Jr.
Committee Co-Chair
Rules Committee Report
Bishop Leah D. Daughtry
Committee Co-Chair
Platform Committee Report
The Honorable Mitch Landrieu
Committee Co-Chair
The Honorable Regina Romero
Committee Co-Chair
Confirmatory and Ceremonial Vote for the Vice Presidential Nominee
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
6:00 PM
Co-chaired by The Honorable Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan
Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Jaime Harrison
Chair of the Democratic National Committee
Remarks
The Honorable Maxine Waters
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Joint Remarks
Derrick Johnson
President & CEO of the NAACP
Melanie L. Campbell
President & CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Honoring
Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
Civil rights leader
Accompanied by The Honorable Jonathan Jackson and Yusef D. Jackson
Remarks
The Honorable Lauren Underwood
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Video
Rich Logis
Former Donald Trump voter
Remarks
The Honorable Robert Garcia
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Remarks
Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya
Health care advocates and founders of I Am ALS
Remarks
The Honorable Dick Durbin
United States Senator, Illinois
Remarks from Arizona
Dutch Martinez and Ryan Ahern
The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada (UA)
Remarks
The Honorable Joyce Beatty
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Ohio
Joint Remarks
Lee Saunders, President of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
April Verrett, President of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Brent Booker, General President of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA)
Kenneth W. Cooper, International President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Claude Cummings Jr., President of the Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Elizabeth H. Shuler, President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Remarks
The Honorable Karen Bass
Mayor of Los Angeles, California
Performance
Mickey Guyton
American musical artist
Joint Remarks on “Investing in the Future”
The Honorable Ambassador Eleni Kounalakis, Lieutenant Governor of California
The Honorable Austin A. Davis, Lieutenant Governor of Texas
The Honorable Sara Rodriguez, MSN, MPH, RN, Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin
The Honorable Lina Hidalgo, County Judge of Harris County, Texas
7:00 PM
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter One: Introduction”
The Honorable Mallory McMorrow
Michigan State Senator
Remarks
The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
The Honorable Laphonza Butler
United States Senator, California
Remarks
Linda Haskins
Senior from New Hampshire
Remarks
Lieutenant Jeremy Warmkessel
President of Local 302 IAFF Allentown Firefighters, Pennsylvania
Remarks
Maria-Isabel Ballivian
Executive Director of the Annandale Christian Community for Action Childhood Development Center, Virginia
Remarks
Deja Foxx
Reproductive rights activist and content creator
Performance
Jason Isbell
American singer and songwriter
Remarks
The Honorable Gina M. Raimondo
Remarks
The Honorable Kathy Hochul
Governor of New York
Remarks
Rochelle Adjei-Abasa
Regional Organizing Director for Delaware County, Pennsylvania
8:00 PM
Hosted by Tony Goldwyn, American actor and singer
Remarks
Steve Kerr
Team USA Men’s Basketball coach and Golden State Warriors coach
Remarks
Shawn Fain
President of the United Automobile Workers
Remarks
The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
Stacey Johnson-Batiste and Doris Johnson
Childhood friends of Kamala Harris
Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Rodham Clinton
Former United States Secretary of State
Remarks
The Honorable James E. Clyburn
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Jamie Raskin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Maryland
Remarks
The Honorable Jasmine Crockett
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Remarks
The Honorable Grace Meng
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
9:00 PM
Joint Remarks
Amanda and Josh Zurawski, Texas
Kaitlyn Joshua, Louisiana
Hadley Duvall, Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Andy Beshear
Governor of Kentucky
Remarks
The Honorable Reverend Raphael G. Warnock
United States Senator, Georgia
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady of the United States
Performance
James Taylor
American singer and songwriter
Introduction
Ashley Biden
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Biden
President of the United States
Benediction
Rabbi Michael S. Beals
Temple Beth El of Newark, Delaware
Pastor Cindy Rudolph
African Methodist Episcopal Church of Oak Grove, Delaware
Gavel Out
The Honorable Peggy Flanagan Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota