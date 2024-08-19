When is Obama speaking at the DNC? Here's what we know so far

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will feature speeches from both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, among a list of several other high-profile speakers.

But when can you expect to see them?

According to NBC News, both Obamas will take the stage on the same night -- Tuesday.

Both Barack and Michelle Obama have spoken at the last four Democratic National Conventions, with the former president also delivering the keynote address at the 2004 DNC in Boston.

Tuesday’s convention theme will be “A Bold Vision for America’s Future,” and will also include a ceremonial roll call vote from the 57 different state and territory delegations.

Here is a list of DNC speakers

Note: Many additional names are expected to be released each day of the convention

-President Joe Biden

-Former President Bill Clinton

-Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

-First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

-Ashley Biden

-Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

-Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

-Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

-Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger

-Vice President Kamala Harris

-Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz

-U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

-U.S. Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

How to watch the DNC

NBC Chicago will again offer a live feed of speeches each day through Thursday in the player above, and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming channel.

In addition, viewers can also access expanded convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, Telemundochicago.com and their respective apps.

Streaming times include:

Monday: 5:15 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Wednesday: 5:30-10 p.m.

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC 5 will also carry NBC News’ live primetime event coverage, featuring the evenings’ highlighted keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with a look ahead to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago and November’s eagerly-awaited presidential election.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center at 9 p.m. Monday.