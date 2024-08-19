Where is Union Park in Chicago? What to know about the starting point for permitted DNC protests

Several protests are expected throughout this week in Chicago as delegates descend on the city for the Democratic National Convention.

All of the six permitted protests planned from Monday through Thursday begin at one central point: Union Park.

Located at 1501 W. Randolph St., Union Park consists is situated on the Near West Side, approximately 0.4 miles away from the primary convention site, the United Center. Bordered by Ashland Avenue, Washington Boulevard as well as Lake and Randolph Streets, the park encompasses 13.77 acres and features multiple buildings, including a fieldhouse, and various outdoor amenities, according to the Chicago Park District's website.

On Friday, a coalition organizing protests struck a last-minute deal with city officials, satisfying many of the group's demands with a stage and sound system at the site. The agreement includes a stage, a sound system and portable toilets at Union Park. It does not include tents, which the city previously said could be used to hide the activities of the protesters.

Protesters said the deal was made possible because of a direct appeal to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who was a union organizer before he was a politician.

While three protests had taken place at the park as of Monday afternoon, others are still planned in the coming days.

The remaining schedule can be found below:

Monday, Aug. 19

· 3 p.m. Assembly | 4 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: 3015 W Division St, eastbound on Division to Damen, southbound on Damen to Maypole, eastbound on Maypole to Park 578. Disband by 6:00 p.m. at Park 578.

o Permit applicant: Poor People’s Human Rights Campaign

Thursday, Aug. 22

· 12 p.m. Assembly | 2 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

o Permit applicant: Chicago Alliance against Racist and Political Repression

· 5 p.m. Assembly | 6 p.m. Step-Off

o Route: Union Park to Park 578, following the same route as above.

o Permit applicant: March for the People’s Agenda