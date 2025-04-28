An investigation into a fatal La Grange crash that killed a suburban couple is focused on an SUV that was potentially involved in several earlier crashes.

According to a new update from La Grange Police, the investigation is now focused on the driver of a white SUV that was observed traveling at a high rate of speed while driving northbound on Willow Springs Road in the moments leading up to the Friday crash.

That white SUV ultimately was involved in the crash that claimed the lives of 51-year-old Brett Lane and 49-year-old Melissa Lane, according to authorities.

An investigation has also revealed that the white SUV may have been involved in at least two previous crashes in nearby Western Springs, which police were responding to just before the fatal crash occurred in La Grange at approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday.

The white SUV in question was not involved in a police pursuit at any point Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say they have not ruled out the possibility that a medical emergency played a role in the conduct of the SUV’s driver. As a result, the driver’s identity has not yet been released, and won’t be pending further investigation into the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call La Grange police at 708-579-2333.

Brett and Melissa Lane left behind five children, according to an obituary, and had met when attending graduate school at Northwestern University.

"Brett and Melissa were pillars of their community. Strong, fearless role models that touched the hearts of many," the obituary read. "Brett had an infectious spirit, a love of innovation, and an unwavering work ethic. Melissa was a positive beacon of life and hope; always lifting up those around her. Brett and Melissa’s greatest accomplishment was raising their five children and building a family of profound love that was tangible to all."

A visitation is set for Tuesday afternoon and evening at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hinsdale and a funeral will take place Wednesday for family and friends.