Gov. JB Pritzker proclaims Malort the ‘unofficial shot' of the Chicago DNC

Chicago is a city world renowned for its dazzling array of bars, clubs and taverns, but visitors for this week’s DNC will in all likelihood be offered a very specific beverage, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker heartily endorses the idea.

That beverage, naturally, is Jeppson’s Malört, which has become famous or infamous for its intense aftertaste and a component of the famed “Chicago Handshake,” along with Old Style beer.

Pritzker has been a proponent of Malört for some time now, and he proclaimed it the “Unofficial Shot” of the DNC this weekend.

Excited to announce Malort as the unofficial shot of the Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/l4o6Bw2ucn — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) August 18, 2024

During an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki, Pritzker described Malört as a drink that tests the “mettle” of the person consuming it.

Funny you should say that... https://t.co/N2mSu4fF3E pic.twitter.com/sIWvqYk9N7 — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) August 17, 2024

“If you come to Chicago, every Chicagoan knows you’ve got to have a shot of Malört,” he said. “This is a liqueur that Chicagoans take. I’m not saying it’s the best tasting liquor. I’m just saying it’s the one if you want to prove your mettle.”

Calling it “not the best tasting” is probably charitable, but Chicagoans certainly have taken a certain sense of pride in the beverage, which was introduced by Jeppson’s in the 1930’s. Earlier this year, Noon Whistle Brewing offered cicada-infused Malört shots, but was recently fined by the state of Illinois for the offering.

Other bars have offered infusions of Malört with everything from candy canes to Chicago-style pizza.