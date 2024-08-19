Rolling closures on Chicago streets, expressways as DNC begins

Chicago motorists are going to have to keep an eye out on rolling street and expressway closures throughout the DNC this week, and things are already getting underway on Monday.

With President Joe Biden and other dignitaries in town, motorists can expect rolling closures on downtown streets, but also on expressways as those dignitaries are shuttled between their hotels and the United Center.

According to OEMC, those rolling closures can be expected through the evening rush Monday:

NotifyChicago: Due to DNC arrivals expect rolling street closures in the downtown area during the evening rush. Download the Chicago OEMC App for DNC updates. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 19, 2024

It is recommended that Chicagoans download the OEMC app for the latest information on any closures.

Metra trains on the Electric Line were also halted near McCormick Place due to DNC-related planning, but are on the move again with delays of up to 35 minutes.

Metra Electric inbound and outbound trains are back on the move and may be operating up to 35 minutes behind schedule due to the Democratic National Convention. — Metra Electric (@metraMED) August 19, 2024

Protests will also shut down some streets near the United Center and near downtown throughout the week, while street closures remain in effect near the UC and McCormick Place for the duration of the convention.

Today is the day! The Democratic National Convention starts this morning. If you live or work in or around the United Center or McCormick Place make sure you check out these maps before heading out. pic.twitter.com/d1cERMBxpG — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) August 19, 2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to Total Traffic, a demonstration on the West Side is expected to take place around Union Park, with a march heading west on Washington to Park 578, then returning to Union Park via Lake Street.

More information on street closures can be found on the NBC Chicago app.