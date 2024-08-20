Who will perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Tuesday?

While organizers released a list of performers for the first night of the Monday, the list of expected musical guests were notably absent from Tuesday's speaker list and schedule -- but some big names are still anticipated.

Both Chicago rapper Common and R&B musician Patti LaBelle were seen warming up at Chicago's United Center Tuesday, indicating the two are expected to perform for the second night of the DNC.

US rapper and actor Common (L) does a sound check on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

Musician Patti LaBelle at a walkthrough during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. The Democratic National Convention this week marks the ceremonial crowning of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party's presidential nominees, capping off a whirlwind month for Democrats who quickly coalesced behind the new ticket after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July. Photographer: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Monday, three performances were slated, though the headliner, James Taylor, was canceled due to delays in the schedule.

In addition to Common and LaBelle, there's been speculation that some other big names could hit the stage Tuesday.

Musician John Legend is set to headline a private concert on Tuesday night, but could he also perform during the convention itself?

Legend is scheduled to perform at a party hosted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady MK Pritzker at the Salt Shed concert venue on Tuesday night, a performance that will follow the governor’s remarks at the DNC.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Legend was spotted by multiple reporters at the United Center prior to the start of rehearsals for the evening.

The singer has been an outspoken supporter of President Joe Biden’s administration, performing at his inauguration in 2021. He also has spoken out in support of Vice President Kamala Harris in recent days.

“She is excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is,” he said of his daughter, who looks up to the vice president.

Legend is also set to release a new children's album entitled “My Favorite Dream” later this month, which is being produced by Sufjan Stevens.

The Killers are also expected to take a day off in their Las Vegas residency to play a private party in Chicago for DNC guests.

While The Killers aren't as active in political matters, frontman Brandon Flowers did say he felt "less anxious" after Biden took office in 2021. The band also recorded a song called "Land of the Free" in 2019, a response to the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

Flowers also appeared with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at a 2012 event, according to CNN.

Grammy Award-winner Jason Isbell performed during the first night of the convention, as did Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton.

James Taylor had been set to hit the stage, but was cut for time by organizers as the evening progressed Monday.

The second night of the DNC will get underway at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and you can stream all speeches and performances in the player above.