2024 DNC

JB Pritzker takes ‘Daily Show's' Jordan Klepper on drinking tour of Chicago during DNC

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has clearly been looking forward to Chicago hosting the DNC for a long time, and he was happy to show off the city to “The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper.

The duo went on a drink-filled adventure through the Lake View neighborhood for a segment on the show, including stops at the GMan Tavern, Guthrie’s Tavern and Murphy’s Bleachers before strolling into Wrigley Field.

Naturally, Pritzker and Klepper enjoyed a shot of Malort, the beverage the governor described as the “unofficial shot of the DNC” in recent days.

Pritzker also had high praise for “The Bear” and for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and blasted former President Donald Trump’s seeming unwillingness to accept the 2024 election’s results if he loses.

“Donald Trump tried to steal an election. He says if he doesn’t win this time, he’s been cheated,” he said.

Pritzker is scheduled to address the DNC on Tuesday, with former President Barack Obama also on the bill for the evening.

Local

"The Daily Show" meanwhile will continue to air from Chicago for the rest of the DNC, which runs through Thursday.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
