A suburban resident has died after the vehicle he was driving struck a turning semi-truck and became pinned under the trailer, police say.

The crash occurred in Montgomery at approximately 5:17 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, Oswego resident Jason Messick, was traveling southbound on Route 31 when a semi attempted to turn left onto Caterpillar Drive.

The sedan was unable to avoid the collision and slammed into the trailer, with the vehicle becoming pinned underneath it.

Messick was later pronounced dead, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

The roadway was closed for several hours for a police investigation, and no further details were immediately available at this time.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Montgomery police at 331-212-9050.