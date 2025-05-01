Chicago Police

Man stabbed in Loop attack, suspect in custody, Chicago police say

The attack occurred in the 100 block of West Lake Thursday morning, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was stabbed during an altercation in the Loop, with Chicago police taking a suspect into custody.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the 100 block of West Lake at approximately 7:34 a.m. Thursday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police say the suspect then pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim in the face, neck and wrist.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

The suspect in the attack was also taken into custody a short time later, and was hospitalized with an arm injury.

No further details were available, and the investigation continues.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us