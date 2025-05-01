A man was stabbed during an altercation in the Loop, with Chicago police taking a suspect into custody.

According to authorities, a 37-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the 100 block of West Lake at approximately 7:34 a.m. Thursday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police say the suspect then pulled out a sharp object and slashed the victim in the face, neck and wrist.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.

The suspect in the attack was also taken into custody a short time later, and was hospitalized with an arm injury.

No further details were available, and the investigation continues.