The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will feature some prominent names and celebrity appearances, but there have been questions from some fans wondering if Beyoncé or Taylor Swift could surprise everyone with a performance.

That speculation only heightened when Vice President Kamala Harris walked out onstage at Chicago's United Center to Beyoncé's "Freedom," surprising the convention with an early speech ahead of her scheduled remarks Thursday. (Watch the moment here)

The Queen Bey is no stranger to political performances, having performed at former President Barack Obama's Inaugural Ball and again singing the Star Spangled Banner at Obama's Inauguration in 2013.

Many have noted that she does not appear to have any performances getting in the way of a potential DNC appearance.

Some in the audience Monday were also spotted wearing "cowboy Kamala" sashes, a reference to Beyoncé's recent album "Cowboy Carter."

But Swifties have also taken a scheduling note.

Swift has concerts set for Monday and Tuesday at London’s Wembley Stadium, but isn’t scheduled to perform again until November when she returns to North America.

Some have argued she could in theory quickly turn around a performance for the latter half of the convention in Chicago.

Swift has typically stayed away from political endorsements, but questions have arisen over whether she’d step into the presidential race. Those questions picked up steam after Trump began posting AI-generated images of Swift and her fans, falsely suggesting he has earned the singer’s support.

Already a number of celebrity appearances have been confirmed.

The first day of the convention saw performances by country artist Mickey Guyton, singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and legendary musician James Taylor.

Some big names will be spectators, while others will play a pivotal role at the convention.

NBC News has also obtained a list of the convention's entertainment hosts - actresses, a commentator and singer - who will kick off the festivities each evening.

The entertainment hosts and which night they'll take the stage are below:

Monday: Tony Goldwyn - actor and singer

Tuesday: Ana Navarro - political commentator

Wednesday: Mindy Kaling - actress and comedian

Thursday: Kerry Washington - actress