How To Get Portillo's Chocolate Cake For 54 Cents

Portillo's fans typically can break up their obsessions into a few categories: beef, hot dogs, shakes and, of course, the double-layer chocolate cake.



To celebrate its 54th anniversary, the Oak Brook-based chain will offer its chocolate cake for just 54 cents a slice on Thursday, April 6.



“We would not be here without two important ingredients - our founder, Dick Portillo, and our devoted fans across the United States,” said CEO Keith Kinsey in a statement. “The Portillo’s team looks forward to celebrating this milestone with our customers."



Portillo's was founded in Villa Park in 1963. The chain will hit 50 restaurants this year.



The 54-cent deal is available at all locations while supplies last, one slice per customer.



It looks so good!