10 skating rinks to glide across this December in the Chicago area

One of the best ways to indulge in the chilly weather is to glide across the ice.

The Chicago area is home to various ice skating rinks that come in all shapes and sizes, indoors and outdoors. Whether you’re a seasoned figure skater or someone looking to set foot on the ice for the first time, there’s a rink fit for everyone.

Here are 10 ice skating rinks you can visit across the Chicago area.

Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This winter, those in the Chicago area will have the chance to loop around the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon on a unique track that takes visitors throughout the park. Tickets are released on a rolling basis based on the following schedule:

Nov. 20 for Dec. 4 to Dec. 17

Dec. 4 for Dec. 18 to Jan. 7, 2024

Dec. 18 for Jan. 8 to Jan. 21

Jan. 8, 2024 for Jan. 22 to Feb. 4

Jan. 22 for Feb. 5 to Feb. 19

Feb. 5 for Feb. 20 to March 3

Feb. 26 for March 4 to March 10 (Closing Day)

Learn more and reserve tickets here.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

Skate in Millennium Park’s McCormick Tribune Ice Rink. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved online in 90-minute time slots. Skate rental prices vary based on the day.

Be sure to stop by the official Christmas tree after skating.

Learn more here.

Wrigley Field

The Winterland at Gallagher Way pop-up brings a one-of-a-kind opportunity to skate across Wrigley Field on the 12,000-square-foot Gallagher Ice Rink and enjoy the variety of other activities the festival has to offer such as the Christkindlmarket Wrigleyville. Purchase tickets to access the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland and buy additional tickets to various attractions like a carousel, ice bumper cars, an infield express train and a teacup ride.

Tickets must be purchased to enter the skating rink but take advantage of Wintrust Community Days: on four select Tuesdays, guests can enter Winterland for free and access reduced attraction prices.

Learn more here.

Sky Rink at The Peninsula Chicago

Glide over ice against the city skyline at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink. Open on select nights throughout December, the Sky Rink offers the unique experience of skating above Michigan Avenue.

Adults can rent skates for $20 and children 12 and under can rent skates for $10, with all skate rental proceeds donated to two Chicago children’s charities: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Hephzibah Children’s Association.

Hot beverages will also be available for purchase for visitors.

View the Sky Rink schedule here.

Navy Pier

Visitors can skate next to Lake Michigan at Navy Pier’s Light Up The Lake ice rink.

Open daily, ice skates are available to rent and entry to the rink is free for those with skates. Navy Pier is also offering axe throwing and Ferris wheel rides. Rent skates and purchase tickets to the other two activities in a bundle deal here.

Morgan Park Sports Center

Open on select dates throughout December, skate in Morgan Park’s indoor rink. Open skate times are accessible on a drop-in basis, meaning you don’t pre-register online for a spot.

Skating for those aged 13 to 59 is $5 with an additional fee of $3 for skate rentals. Children 12 and under skate for $4 and senior citizens can skate for $2.

Hyde Park Midway Plaisance Skating Rink

Pre-registration is required to skate on this outdoor rink. Admission is free for those of all ages and skate rentals are $7. You can also sign up for Rat Hockey and Stick & Puck and Pond Hockey games.

Take a look at the rink’s open skate days from December to February and learn more about pre-registering here.

Fifth Third Arena

This winter, fans will have the chance to skate like the Chicago Blackhawks on the same ice used by the team for practice at Fifth Third Arena.

Public skate times occur on weekdays at various times. The ice rink does not take reservations or presale tickets for public skate sessions and rather functions on a first-come first-serve basis.

Check out the schedule here.

Parkway Bank Park

Skate at Rosemont’s Chicago Wolves Ice Rink in the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district. Admission to the rink is free, but guests can rent skates for $8. Learn more about public skate times here.

McKinley Park Ice Rink

Pre-register to skate in McKinley Park’s outdoor rink on select days from December through February. Admission is free for those of all ages and skate rentals are $7. You can also sign up for Rat Hockey and Stick & Puck and Pond Hockey games. The rink also offers drop-in lessons for those looking to get started.

View the skating schedule and pre-register here.

More Chicago Park District ice rinks



The Chicago Park District has made an interactive map of nine ice rinks in the city. View the map here.