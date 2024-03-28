9 things to do in Chicago this holiday weekend

There's lots going on across the Chicago area for Easter weekend, the conclusion of spring break for some and the start of break for other. Here are nine things to consider for your list, in Chicago, the suburbs and Indiana.

Lincoln Park Zoo’s Spring Egg-Stravaganza

WHAT: During the Spring Egg-Stravaganza, children can enjoy multiple egg hunt zones with different terrains, plus photo ops with the Easter Bunny (ticketed event).

WHERE: Lincoln Park Zoo, 2400 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, March 30, 8 a.m. to noon

The Grandaddy of all Easter Egg Hunts: Fair Oaks Farm

WHAT: Easter at the Farmhouse features brunch, plus a more-than-4,500-egg hunt split up into three sessions.

WHERE: Fair Oaks Farm, 856 N 600 E, Fair Oaks, Indiana

WHEN: Sunday, March 31

Rave Reviews: 'A Streetcar Named Desire' at Paramount Theatre Aurora

WHAT: Tennessee Williams' 1947 drama "A Streetcar Named Desire," one of the most critically acclaimed plays of the 20th century.

WHERE: Paramount’s Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora IL

WHEN: Runs through April 21

‘Carol Doda Topless at the Condor’ opens with Live Burlesque Show

WHAT: "Carol Doda Topless at The Condor," the incredible true story of the legendary topless dancer during the 1960s sexual revolution, closes out Women's History Month with a live pre-show, "Doda-esque Burlesque."

WHERE: Landmark Century Centre, 2828 N. Clark St, Chicago

WHEN: Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30

The Sor Juana Festival: An evening of mariachi honoring women

WHAT: Celebrate the rich cultural heritage of mariachi music with Mariachi Sirenas, Chicago’s first all-women mariachi group.

WHERE: National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday evening, March 30

Rock out with Peter Frampton

WHAT: Legendary rock singer/guitarist Peter Frampton brings his "Never Ever Say Never Tour" to town.

WHERE: Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan

WHEN: Saturday, March 30

Herbie Hancock comes home

WHAT: Chicago native Herbie Hancock returns home as part of Symphony Center Jazz series.

WHERE: Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, March 30

Bob Marley's sons keep dad's music alive

WHAT: Damian + Stephen Marley bring their Traffic Jam Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, 1106 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

WHEN: Saturday, March 30

Bad Bunny: Most Wanted Tour

WHAT: Known as the "King of Latin Trap," Bad Bunny brings three shows of his Most Wanted Tour to Chicago.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison, Chicago

WHEN: Thursday, March 28, through Saturday, March 30