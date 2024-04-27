Strong to severe thunderstorms expected starting late Saturday

Strong to severe thunderstorms were slated to move into northern Illinois starting Saturday night, bringing potential damaging winds and hail in some spots, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the NWS said a line of storms was expected to move in around 10 p.m. and exit the region by around 3 a.m. or so. Potentially severe storms were possible in the orange shaded area below, which includes Kane, DeKalb and McHenry counties, as well as portions of other counties.

While damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and large, localized hail are the main threats, brief tornadoes could not be ruled out. Flooding in low-lying areas is also possible.

A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move into northern IL late this evening into the early overnight hours. The primary threats are damaging winds and localized large hail, but brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The severe storm threat will diminish overnight. pic.twitter.com/McG7qzk6QH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 28, 2024

Although the severe threat will likely diminish early on, showers aren't expected to let up for several hours - until around 6 a.m. or so. The chance for storms will return once again on Sunday.