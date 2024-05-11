Joliet woman, estranged husband dead in murder-suicide: police

A woman was fatally stabbed in a murder-suicide by her estranged husband in Joliet, police said.

At around 11:10 a.m., officers with the Joliet Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Pandola Avenue regarding a woman who had been stabbed, according to a news release from police. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 35-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds lying in the street.

A 32-year-old man was found lying on the ground in a nearby driveway, also having sustained stab wounds, police said. Both individuals were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and pronounced dead.

According to Joliet police, the man was the estranged husband of the victim, and the two were going through a divorce. A preliminary investigation revealed a disturbance occurred when the suspect arrived at the victim's home, and she ran from the residence.

Police said it's believed the suspect chased after the victim while armed with a kitchen knife and eventually caught up to her, at which point he stabbed her in the chest multiple times. After attacking the victim, witnesses said the man stabbed himself in the chest multiple times.

The couple's 3-year-old son was home at the time but wasn't harmed, police said. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted in accordance with state mandatory reporting requirements.

The suspect and victim had yet to be identified by the Will County Coroner's Office as of Saturday night.

Police said the murder-suicide was a targeted domestic incident, and there was no threat to the community.