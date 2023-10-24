Chicago is about to get festive.

On Nov. 17, Chicago’s official 110th Christmas Tree is scheduled to light up for the holiday season.

Visitors gather in Millennium Park each year to kick off the holidays by lighting the official tree. This October, applicants nominated trees to be chosen as the city’s prized possession of the season. All trees must be at least 45 feet and be located less than 50 miles from the Chicago loop. Last year’s tree was a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce tree from suburban Morton Grove.

The lighting ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is celebrated with a schedule of events including performances by DCs, local musical artists and a fireworks show. While this year’s lineup is yet to be announced, last year’s ceremony was hosted by Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall of NBC 5's "Chicago Today," featured songs by Chicago Human Rhythm Project's Stone Soup Rhythms, numbers from Wicked The Musical by Broadway in Chicago and electric violinist Adia, among other special guests.

In the same area, visitors can continue spreading holiday cheer by skating in the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, depending on if it opens in time, and or in the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, which is slated to open on the same day as the tree lighting. Visitors can also check out the Chicago Christkindlmarket opening on the same day.