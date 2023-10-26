Chicago is gearing up for the holidays as spooky season comes to a close. There are millions of lights and musical performances to see starting this November and many can be viewed for free.

Here are 10 light festivals, events and installations to explore across the area:

The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

Watch in awe as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse lead the illumination of 1 million lights and parade down Michigan Avenue on Nov. 18 for The Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival. The iconic Chicago event will feature 385 marching band members, 40 floats, over 200 lit trees and more as guests line the street to join in on holiday cheer.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Official Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting

Chicago will celebrate its 110th annual Official Christmas Tree Lighting in Millennium Park on Nov. 17. A chosen tree of at least 45 feet will be lit at the 6 p.m. lighting ceremony followed by musical performances, dance numbers and DJs.

Lincoln Park ZooLights

ZooLights returns to Chicago with dazzling LED light displays, carolers and more on Nov. 17. Enjoy a variety of live music events scheduled throughout this year’s chilly season and purchase holiday refreshments while exploring the zoo’s attractions.

Purchase tickets on the zoo's website.

Illumination: Tree Lights at the Morton Arboretum

Traverse the Arboretum's 50 acres of trees illuminated with dazzling colors starting Nov. 18. The Arboretum will unveil new immersive installations and features in addition to the returning fan favorites this year.

Visitors can also enjoy s’mores, a bonfire and concession tents with more snacks.

Find tickets here.

World of Illumination: Arctic Adventure

See the Six Flags Great America landscape transform in this drive-through experience that features millions of lights. Starting Nov. 17, guests can venture through lights displays in the parking lot led by Beti the Yeti. The park will also offer a Carousel Lights and Market on select nights where visitors can take more pictures or purchase snacks and decorations.

Arctic Adventure tickets can be purchased here.

Lightscape in the Botanic Garden

Tickets are selling fast for the fifth annual Botanic Garden’s Lightscape celebration. Starting Nov. 10, visitors can walk through the dazzling landscapes of Evening Island, the new Winter Cathedral and added holiday trails. The experience is full of bright colors, lights and festive music.

Secure Lightscape tickets here.

Aurora Festival of Lights

One of the largest outdoor holiday lights drive-throughs in the region is coming back in Philipps Park. Drive through a mile of light displays for free starting Nov. 24 to a holiday soundtrack on a closed-circuit radio station.

Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Lights at the Museum of Science and Industry

Visit the Museum of Science and Industry’s four-story Grand Tree and a forest of over 50 trees and holiday displays opening Saturday, Nov. 18. The seasonal exhibit the diversity of holiday traditions around the globe.

Entry to the holiday exhibit is included in a general admission ticket to the museum.

Brookfield Zoo Holiday Magic

Holiday Magic by the Brookfield Zoo is back with cheer starting Nov. 24. The organizers have an extensive schedule this season: Visitors can watch various shows with juggling elves, carolers and ice carving. In addition, the zoo will feature dance parties, interactive displays, virtual reality experiences and a carousel.

Purchase tickets to the zoo’s various entrances for Holiday Magic here.