Music royalty rocked Riot Fest once again for three days in Chicago's Douglass Park. Rain didn't keep away crowds in attendance for a spectrum of headliner talent throughout the weekend, from Foo Fighters to Kim Gordon and George Clinton to The Dresden Dolls.

Check out photos from the annual music festival below.

Casey Mitchell Braid at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell Dresden Dolls at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Casey Mitchell Dresden Dolls at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell Foo Fighters at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell Foo Fighters at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell Foo Fighters at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell Kim Gordon at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell Kim Gordon and band at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell Kim Gordon at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell Kim Gordon at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Tegan and Sara at Riot Fest Chicago 2023

Casey Mitchell Tegan and Sara at Riot Fest 2023

Casey Mitchell The Cure at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell The Cure at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell The Cure at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago

Casey Mitchell Yard Act at Riot Fest 2023 in Chicago