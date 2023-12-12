Egg Tuck opens Chicago location, its first restaurant outside of Los Angeles

There is a new entry on the breakfast scene in downtown Chicago, as Egg Tuck has branched out from Los Angeles and opened its first restaurant in the Windy City.

The restaurant, located at 326 North Michigan Avenue, opened earlier this month, and is already winning over fans with its award-winning egg sandwiches and burritos.

According to the company, two more locations are set to open in Chicago in 2024, with spots planned in Lincoln Park and near the University of Illinois-Chicago’s campus.

Egg Tuck won multiple awards from various publications in Los Angeles, including “Best Eggs,” and its menu is surprisingly simple. The original egg sandwich features scrambled eggs, fresh chives, house sriracha aioli, and the chain’s signature egg sauce, served on a house brioche bread.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The restaurant's signature egg sandwich

A variety of add-ons are available, including bacon, ham and soy chorizo.

For those looking for more of a lunch spin, “Burgerwiches” are also available, featuring eggs alongside Korean short rib patties.

For those wanting to sample the store’s offerings, the Michigan Avenue location is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. seven days a week, and offers delivery on various platforms, as well as dine-in service.