Voodoo Doughnut plans to open first Chicago location

Chicago will soon be the site of a new-to-the-Chi donut destination courtesy Voodoo Doughnut, the Portland-based dough slinger drawing lines out the door in 20 other U.S. cities for its decadent options, including the specialty Bacon Maple Bar.

Voodoo Doughnut picked the Fulton Market neighborhood for its first Chicago location -- and for a specific reason.

"We're incredibly excited to become a part of Fulton Market's vibrant culinary landscape," said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO, in a statement. "Our fans have spoken, and we listened. Chicago's rich food culture and diverse community make it an ideal location for our unique doughnut experience. We look forward to sharing our passion for extraordinary doughnuts with the people of Chicago."

Voodoo Doughnut currently offers donuts at shops in Oregon, Colorado, Texas, California, Washington, Arizona, Tennessee and Florida. Its 21st location marks the first in Illinois.

For the uninitiated, Voodoo Doughnut offers more than 50 kinds of gourmet doughnut, including 25 vegan options, sold in pink boxes. Some of the best-known flavors include the Bacon Maple Bar, a raised donut bar with maple frosting and bacon; the Memphis Mafia, "fried dough with banana chunks and cinnamon, topped with glaze, chocolate chips, peanuts, and chocolate and peanut butter drizzle;" and The Cannolo, a rolled donut filled with sweet Bavarian Cream or diced apples and rolled in sugar or dusted in cinnamon and sugar.

The address of the future home of Voodoo is known: 945 W. Randolph St. As for the official opening date, "more details will be disclosed in the forthcoming months," according to the company.

"The new Voodoo Doughnut store promises a delightful haven for doughnut enthusiasts and food lovers alike," Voodoo said in a statement. "Known for its unconventional and mouthwatering doughnut varieties, Voodoo Doughnut is set to captivate Chicagoans with its signature treats, ranging from the recognizable Voodoo Doll doughnut to the world-famous Bacon Maple Bar."