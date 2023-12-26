From hotels to ballrooms: Here are 7 New Year's Eve parties to welcome 2024 in Chicago

Why countdown to the new year alone when you can do it on a dancefloor?

One of the best ways to welcome the new year is by dancing to music in a room full of people, your favorite drink in hand. Countless Chicago hotels have a variety of celebrations in store to honor the transition into 2024. From an extravagant Gatsby-themed party, to multiple live performances and luxury food, Chicago boasts some of the best and biggest New Year’s parties around.

Here are seven to look out for. Be sure to get your tickets soon – they sell out fast.

Big Night Chicago

Celebrate the New Year at the Navy Pier Aon Grand Ballroom, which boasts the city’s largest dance floor. Over 3,000 guests are expected to attend one of the most extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations of the year. Enjoy an open bar, seasonal food alongside a variety of live performances and activities.

Tickets start at $129.99 and change closer to the date. HiBall also has a selection of VIP tickets available. Purchase tickets and learn more about confirmed performances here.

New Year’s Eve at The Godfrey Hotel Chicago

Dance among the stars and welcome 2024 on the rooftop of the Godfrey Hotel Chicago. Guests can enjoy a selection of food and chef-influenced cocktails.

Early bird admission tickets start as low as $40 but can get as high as $125 close to the date. Guests can also book booths, private rooms and igloos. Secure your spot here.

Gatsby’s Roaring ‘20s New Year’s Eve Soiree at JW Marriott Chicago

Party like F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Jay Gatsby at this extravagant New Year’s celebration at the JW Marriott Chicago. Over 1,200 people are expected to attend the all-inclusive party where you can gorge on a buffet, Hors d’eourves and desserts. There are three events scheduled throughout the night and a midnight confetti storm to bring in the new year.

Super Early Bird General Admission tickets are $119 with a variety of other VIP packages available. Purchase tickets here.

New Year's Eve Party 2024 at W Chicago Hotel

Celebrate for over five hours, watch three events and dance to music spun by Chicago DJ’s at the W Chicago Hotel’s New Year’s Eve party. The venue features multiple party areas and guests can get discounted hotel rooms with the purchase of a ticket.

General admission tickets cost $145 and VIP tickets are $165. Guests can also reserve VIP Table Packages. Learn more here.

New Year’s Eve Party with Kiss FM at Hilton Chicago

With over 3,500 people expected to attend one of the biggest New Year’s celebrations in Chicago, guests are in for a night of fun. There are seven party areas, three events and 12 party acts scheduled throughout for the night. Music will be played by Kiss FM DJs and hosts. At midnight, there will be a confetti storm.

General admission tickets are $125, VIP tickets are $155 and guests can also purchase tickets to the Early Event Comedy Club Show for $20. Learn more here.

The Peninsula New Year’s Celebrations

Celebrate with luxury at a five-star hotel, enjoying a curated five-course dinner and a night full of dancing. The Peninsula Chicago’s New Year’s party is black-tie optional, and guests can expect to enjoy a live band, a champagne bar and more. The evening’s menu consists of delectable ingredients: caviar, foie gras and Wagyu beef are just some of the mouth-watering offerings you’ll be able to taste.

Guests must be 21 or over to attend the celebration. Tickets are $275 per person with an additional $95 for a wine pairing.

Continue the party at The Peninsula’s Z Bar starting at 9 p.m. where guests can enjoy a variety of small bites and champagne and more. There will also be a DJ to keep the night moving. Tickets for the Z Bar New Year’s Eve Soiree are $225 per person.

Learn more about the Peninsula’s celebrations here.

Ballroom Blitz at Swissotel Chicago Hotel

Celebrate the incoming year with over 1,500 other people. The Swissotel Chicago Hotel’s New Year’s Eve party will feature six acts and party areas for guests to explore.

General admission tickets are $109 and grant access to three party areas and two dancefloors. The VIP ticket is $129 and grants access to six party areas and four dancefloors. Entry to the pre- and post-party are included in both tickets. Learn more here.

NBC 5's "A Very Chicago New Year"

The annual, Emmy-nominated "A Very Chicago New Year" will bring in an all-star lineup of hosts and performances, including Chicago music legend and Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel.

"A Very Chicago New Year" will feature celebratory parties throughout the Chicago area, with Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall in Bridgeport at the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre, and NBC 5 anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host Marley Sherwood at the iconic Palmer House in downtown Chicago. Contestants from the hit Netflix reality show "Love is Blind" will also make appearances.

If you're looking to celebrate the New Year from the comfort of your home, you can also watch NBC 5's show at 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 31.

Viewers will be given the chance to virtually test their Chicago trivia live for a chance at winning $2,024.

The NYE special will air at 11 p.m. on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel, available on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. It will also be available on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

More on how to stream it live here.