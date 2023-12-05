‘A Very Chicago New Year': NBC 5 to welcome 2024 in a big way this NYE

Looking for a special way to ring in 2024 in the Chicago area?

NBC 5 has you covered this New Year's Eve, with major headliners and the first performance at the city's historic Ramova Theatre in decades.

The annual, Emmy-nominated "A Very Chicago New Year" will bring in an all-star lineup of hosts and performances, including Chicago music legend and Smashing Pumpkins founder Billy Corgan and his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel.

Beginning at 11 p.m. CT on Dec. 31, "A Very Chicago New Year" will feature celebratory parties throughout the Chicago area, with Chicago Today hosts Matt Rodrigues and Cortney Hall in Bridgeport at the newly-renovated Ramova Theatre, and NBC 5 anchor Evrod Cassimy and Country Music Television host Marley Sherwood at the iconic Palmer House in downtown Chicago. Contestants from the hit Netflix reality show "Love is Blind" will also make appearances.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Corgan and Mendel will offer an evening of performances from their popular teahouse, Madame ZuZu's in Highland Park, featuring sets from some of Chicago's most talented jazz musicians.

Special musical performances include singer-songwriter and three-time Latin Billboard Music Award winner Ivan Cornejo, indie rock sensation Mt. Joy and appearances from Billy Corgan & Friends.

Viewers will be given the chance to virtually test their Chicago trivia live for a chance at winning $2,024.

The show will of course also feature the annual fireworks extravaganza from the Offshore at Navy Pier.

“New Year’s Eve in Chicago is one of our city’s most festive nights of the year and we can’t wait to spotlight multiple parties and celebrations for our viewers at home,” Matt Knutson, vice president of multi-platform content for NBCUniversal Local Chicago, said in a statement. “Our upcoming 'A Very Chicago New Year' special has something for everyone, including live musical performances, special guest appearances, and much more that will appeal to audiences of all ages and cultural backgrounds.”

The NYE special will air at 11 p.m. on NBC 5 and can be streamed live on the NBC Chicago 24/7 streaming channel, available on PEacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. It will also be available on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

More on how to stream it live here.