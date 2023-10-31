Chicago's popular Museum of Illusions is coming back after closing for renovations over the summer -- and there are some big changes in store.

On Nov. 4, the museum will be celebrating its grand re-opening, having nearly doubled in size and now featuring over 20 new exhibits.

“The museum truly feels like a completely new space, and we can’t wait to open our doors to the Chicago community,” Stacy Stec, director of sales and marketing at LOL Entertainment, parent company of Museum of Illusions Chicago, said in a release. “With our latest additions and expansion, we're pushing the boundaries even further when it comes to unraveling the mysteries of perception.”

With over 80 exhibits questioning realms of vision, perception and the human mind, visitors learn more about the inner-workings of the human brain and take photos in dazzling exhibits. Classic rooms like the Vortex Tunnel, Ames Room and Infinity Room will still be available for viewing. The museum will take at least an hour to walk through.

There will also be a selection of curated Chicago-specific installations unique to this city’s museum among the 47 other locations around the world, according to the release. For example, a new installation will include an opportunity for visitors to dangle from a second story window of a classic Chicago home.

“This expansion is not only an investment for the Museum of Illusions, but also a way for us to give back to the city,” said Rob Cooper, founder and CEO of LOL Entertainment. “MOI is already a staple in Chicago, and we believe that the investment we’re making in the community will continue to pay off for years to come.”

For more information about the Museum of Illusions Chicago and to purchase tickets, visit https://moichicago.com/. Tickets range from $23-28 and kids under 5 are free with an accompanying adult.

The Museum of Illusions in Chicago is located at 25 E. Washington Ave. near Millennium Park.