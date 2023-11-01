Here are snowfall accumulations from the Chicago area's first wintry weather of the season

For the first time this season, the Chicago area saw measurable snowfall in recent days, and some areas received nearly four inches of accumulation in a brief span.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s snow marks just the third time since recordkeeping began in the 19th century that Chicago received measurable snow on Halloween.

In all, O’Hare International Airport reported just under one inch of snow before the system moved out of the area, marking the first measurable snowfall of the season.

Northwest Indiana saw the bulk of the snow, with lake-effect accumulations in Porter County of several inches in multiple locations.

Here is a full list of accumulations provided by NWS officials.

Cook County:

Chicago (O’Hare) – 0.9 inches

Chicago (West Ridge) – 1.5 inches

Hoffman Estates – 1.9 inches

Homewood – 1.1 inches

Medinah – 1.2 inches

Oak Park – 1.4 inches

Palatine – 1.2 inches

Kane County:

Batavia – 1 inch

Elgin – 1.1 inches

Lake County (Illinois):

Fox Lake Hills – 1.2 inches

Hawthorn Woods – 1.5 inches

Highwood – 1.3 inches

Lake Zurich – 1.1 inches

Riverwoods – 1 inch

McHenry County:

Bull Valley – 1.2 inches

Hebron – 2 inches

Lake in the Hills – 1.9 inches

Marengo – 1 inch

McHenry – 2 inches

Trout Valley – 1 inch

Will County:

Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 0.7 inches

Jasper County (Indiana):

Roselawn – 1 inch

Lake County (Indiana):

Crown Point – 1.6 inches

Hobart – 1 inch

Dyer – 1 inch

St. John – 1.9 inches

Porter County (Indiana):

Boone Grove – 1 inch

Chesterton – 1.8 inches

Porter – 1.7 inches

Valparaiso – 3.7 inches