Here are snowfall accumulations from the Chicago area's first wintry weather of the season

For the first time this season, the Chicago area saw measurable snowfall in recent days, and some areas received nearly four inches of accumulation in a brief span.
According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday’s snow marks just the third time since recordkeeping began in the 19th century that Chicago received measurable snow on Halloween.
In all, O’Hare International Airport reported just under one inch of snow before the system moved out of the area, marking the first measurable snowfall of the season.
Northwest Indiana saw the bulk of the snow, with lake-effect accumulations in Porter County of several inches in multiple locations.
Here is a full list of accumulations provided by NWS officials.
Cook County:
Chicago (O’Hare) – 0.9 inches
Chicago (West Ridge) – 1.5 inches
Hoffman Estates – 1.9 inches
Homewood – 1.1 inches
Medinah – 1.2 inches
Oak Park – 1.4 inches
Palatine – 1.2 inches
Kane County:
Batavia – 1 inch
Elgin – 1.1 inches
Lake County (Illinois):
Fox Lake Hills – 1.2 inches
Hawthorn Woods – 1.5 inches
Highwood – 1.3 inches
Lake Zurich – 1.1 inches
Riverwoods – 1 inch
McHenry County:
Bull Valley – 1.2 inches
Hebron – 2 inches
Lake in the Hills – 1.9 inches
Marengo – 1 inch
McHenry – 2 inches
Trout Valley – 1 inch
Will County:
Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 0.7 inches
Jasper County (Indiana):
Roselawn – 1 inch
Lake County (Indiana):
Crown Point – 1.6 inches
Hobart – 1 inch
Dyer – 1 inch
St. John – 1.9 inches
Porter County (Indiana):
Boone Grove – 1 inch
Chesterton – 1.8 inches
Porter – 1.7 inches
Valparaiso – 3.7 inches