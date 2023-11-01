93.9 LITE FM announces 2023 return date for around-the-clock Christmas music

Holiday music fans, rejoice. The return of around-the-clock Christmas music to Chicago radio is nearly here.

Chicago radio station 93.9 LITE FM will flip the switch at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, kicking off the annual tradition with a two-hour block of commercial-free Christmas tunes.

"93.9 LITE FM and holiday music are the perfect ingredients for a holiday celebration," said Matt Scarano, president of the iHeartMedia Chicago region, in a statement. "We are excited to be an integral part of our listeners’ holiday celebrations every year with around-the-clock holiday music on Chicago’s official Holiday Station, 93.9 LITE FM."

If it feels early to listen to 24-7 holiday music, it was actually earlier last year.

In 2022, the station got into the full-on holiday spirit the day after Halloween, even earlier than the previous year.

At the time, the station's program director said, "We heard our listeners loud and clear. The day after Halloween, listeners are ready to hear Christmas music on 93.9 LITE FM!"

But this year's Nov. 2 is still earlier than in past years. In 2021, it switched on Nov. 3, and in 2020, it started playing holiday music non-stop on Nov. 6 to spread holiday cheer during the pandemic.

The station will continue playing festive music through the end of the year. Fans can listen at 93.9 LITE FM, the station’s website 939litefm.com and on iHeartRadio.com and the app.

“93.9 LITE FM is thrilled to be Chicago’s holiday music station for the 23rd year,” said Mick Lee, iHeartMedia Chicago’s 93.9 LITE FM program director and afternoon show host, in a statement. “Our listeners will find amazing contests to play and a few new surprises along with the Yuletide cheer that we bring to Chicagoland every year!"