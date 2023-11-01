Christkindlmarket unveils 2023 designs for beloved souvenir mugs

The iconic Christkindlmarket mug designs have been revealed for 2023, with the opening of the famous Christmas market in Chicago just weeks away.

The market announced the designs of the beloved souvenir on social media Tuesday, with a different look for each of its Chicago-area locations.

"This year, we finally have one mug per market again," organizers said, adding that each design will showcase "unique landmarks that one can find at the specific location."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The famed German-style market offers various experiences in downtown Chicago's Daley Plaza, Wrigleyville's Gallagher Way and Aurora's RiverEdge Park.

In addition to the three location mugs, there is also a "reindeer mug" being offered for the first time ever as a non-alcoholic option.

Organizers said fans will have a chance to win one of the mugs in a contest from Nov. 1-7. Details were expected to be announced Wednesday.

Christkindlmarket, named the top Christmas market in the country in previous years, will open for the season starting Nov. 17. According to officials, it will remain open through Dec. 24.

A longtime holiday tradition, the free market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods while listening to festive tunes.

Photos from Daley Plaza early Monday morning showed Christmas decorations on pallets, and construction for small cabin-type buildings underway.

The original location will feature more than 50 vendors, and will host a slew of different food, beverage and craft vendors, including new partner Erdinger, according to a press release.

Also at the Chicago location this year, officials said, visitors will have the chance to skip the line -- a feature they said they added in response to customer demand.

According to organizers, customers visiting the Chicago location of the Christkindlmarket this year can purchase a $25 "Weekend entry fast pass," which provides "priority access," along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector's item.

The Wrigleyville location will return to the area next door to Wrigley Field, and will feature more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event, with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famed ballpark.

Finally, the Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Nov. 17, with expanded hours as the holiday season moves along.

More than 50 vendors will be present as the festival expands its footprint in the suburban community, according to officials.