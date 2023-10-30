Chicago's Christkindlmarket set up begins. When does the iconic Christmas market open?

Although it's not quite Halloween, Chicago has already begun to set up for the city's iconic Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza.

Photos from Daley Plaze early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 30 show Christmas decorations on pallets, and construction for small cabin-type buildings underway. But when does the iconic Christmas market open for 2023?

According to officials, the Christkindlmarket will celebrate its opening on Nov. 17, and will remain open through Dec. 24.

The original location at Chicago’s Daley plaza will feature more than 50 vendors, and will host a slew of different food, beverage and craft vendors, including new partner Erdinger, according to a press release.

Also at the Chicago location this year, officials said, visitors will have the chance to skip the line -- a feature they said they added in response to customer demand.

According to organizers, customers visiting the Chicago location of the Christkindlmarket this year can purchase a $25 "Weekend entry fast pass," which provides "priority access," along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector's item.

The Wrigleyville location will return to the area next door to Wrigley Field, and will feature more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event, with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famed ballpark.

Finally, the Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Nov. 17, with expanded hours as the holiday season moves along.

More than 50 vendors will be present as the festival expands its footprint in the suburban community, according to officials.