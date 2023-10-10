Christkindlmarket Chicago announces ‘fast pass' for 2023. Here's what it includes

Dreaming of walking in the winter wonderland that is the iconic Chicago Christkindlmarket? Soon, you'll be able to.

The market, with locations in Aurora, Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville, will open Nov. 17, officials released earlier this year. It will remain open through Dec. 24.

The original location at Chicago’s Daley plaza will feature more than 50 vendors, and will host a slew of different food, beverage and craft vendors, including new partner Erdinger, according to a press release.

Also at the Chicago location this year, officials said, visitors will have the chance to skip the line -- a feature they said they added in response to customer demand.

According to organizers, customers visiting the Chicago location of the Christkindlmarket this year can purchase a $25 "Weekend entry fast pass," which provides "priority access," along with a complimentary souvenir mug collector's item.

"This is your ticket to a hassle-free and enchanting holiday experience," an eventbrite page for the Fast Pass reads. "With the Fast Entry Pass, you'll bypass the wait time to get into the market and step right into the beloved holiday tradition in downtown Chicagoo. Plus, you don’t' have to fear that the annual souvenir mug will sell out before you can get your hands on it, you’ll receive yours at the entrance!"

According to organizers, fast pass entry is limited, and is only available on Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 18-Dec. 23. Additionally, customers who purchase a fast pass entry can only enter during the designated 30-minute time slot on the ticket, organizers said.

Without a fast pass, entry to the market is free.

The fast pass is not available at the market's two other locations, in Wrigleyville and Aurora. The Wrigleyville location, next to Wrigley Field and will feature more than 40 vendors. It will also coincide with the Winterland at Gallagher Way event, with an ice skating rink and other unique events within the walls of the famed ballpark.

The Aurora location at RiverEdge Park will be open Thursdays through Sundays beginning on Nov. 17, with expanded hours as the holiday season moves along.

More than 50 vendors will be present as the festival expands its footprint in the suburban community, according to officials.

More information can be found on the Christkindlmarket site.