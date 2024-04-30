Millions of birds migrating over Illinois overnight, experts warn

Experts are warning residents of high volumes of migrating birds overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, urging them to take precautions to keep the animals safe.

According to Birdcast, more than 333 million migrating birds are expected to take flight overnight across the United States, but the Midwest is going to see some of the highest concentrations of birds during that time.

An estimated 17.4 million birds are expected to migrate over Illinois on Tuesday night, with 7.5 million crossing the state between 8 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Blue-Gray Gnatcatchers, Yellow Warblers, and Baltimore Orioles are among the most prevalent birds migrating through the area, according to experts.

Each year, thousands of birds are killed when they strike buildings and power lines, with experts urging the public to take steps to protect their health safety.

Those steps including turning off all non-essential lights between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., especially in higher-density urban areas. Bright lights can attract and disorient birds as they migrate at night, causing fatal collisions with buildings.

Residents are also asked to leave cats indoors, as the animals tend to be more active at night as they hunt for prey.

According to Birdcast, Illinois is expected to continue seeing millions of migrating birds on Wednesday and Thursday nights as well, with “high levels” of the animals expected to take to the skies both nights.