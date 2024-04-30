Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Melrose Park

A man in his 30s who was cycling in suburban Melrose Park was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the man, who remains unidentified, was riding a black motorized bike at around 5:30 a.m. on North Avenue in between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop.

Officials believe the man was thrown a measurable distance, with debris being recovered in multiple locations near the crash scene.

One nearby avid cyclist said the stretch the man was killed on is particularly treacherous for cyclists.

"Going west I would not use specifically because of all the different hazards that it creates. For one, these driveways emptying out to North Avenue. When making a right turn, you’re only looking to the left," Maciej Wojtasik said.

Wojtasik called for the Illinois Department of Transportation to make the roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

"In the other direction there was a pedestrian killed in Oak Park right along this road a month ago," Wojtasik said. "We need design changes to make these roads safe."