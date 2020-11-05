Christmas

Christmas Music to Begin Playing on Chicago Radio Station This Week

IHeartMedia Chicago announced Friday that it will "flip" its station to Christmas music beginning at 4 p.m. Friday

A Chicago radio station thinks some holiday cheer is what everyone needs right now.

Chicago's 93.9 LITE FM will soon be broadcasting around-the-clock holiday music for the 20th year in a row.

“As the world spins into even more uncertain times, the holiday spirit is more important today than ever before,” Matt Scarano, president of iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement.

IHeartMedia Chicago announced Friday that it will "flip" its station to Christmas music beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

“After a year like 2020, we need Holiday music more than ever,” Mick Lee, program director and on-air personality for iHeartMedia Chicago, said in a statement. “Listeners can count on us to help spread joy, hope and love across the city as we celebrate 20 years as Chicago’s Christmas music station."

