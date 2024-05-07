After wild weather day, severe threat again exists for Chicago area Wednesday

After several rounds of thunderstorms hammered the Chicago area, a chance for severe weather will again exist Wednesday.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana are at a “marginal” risk of severe storms on Wednesday, while southern portions of both states are at an “enhanced” risk of the powerful storms.

The SPC’s model guidance indicates that the main threats with any storms that would develop will be gusty winds and hail, with the tornado threat primarily existing in the southern portions of Illinois and Indiana.

Heavy rain could also fall, impacting already saturated areas after downpours hammered suburban areas and the city of Chicago on Tuesday.

Storms aren’t expected to fire until late in the evening, with most of the day featuring dry conditions, according to forecast models.

The severe threat follows a day full of storms in the Chicago area, with multiple rounds bringing heavy rain, hail and gusty winds to the region. Tornado warnings were also issued in McHenry and LaPorte counties, though no touchdowns were immediately reported.

A barn in Harvard was also destroyed, leading to the death of multiple animals. National Weather Service teams will investigate damage in the area to assess whether a tornado touchdown occurred, though spotters did not report any sightings in the area.

After Wednesday’s severe threat, temperatures are expected to dip back into the low-60s across much of the area for Thursday, though readings are expected to rebound back into the low-70s by Sunday, according to extended forecast models.

