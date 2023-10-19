New Stan's in Chicago offers chance to win ‘golden donut' and donuts for life

One of the first guests to visit the newest Stan’s Donuts location in Chicago are in for a golden surprise.

The first 100 customers present for the 6 a.m. grand opening of Stan's Uptown location at 4601 N. Broadway on Saturday, Oct. 28, will receive one free boxed donut and a limited-edition Stan's T-shirt. Among those 100, one lucky person will receive the surprise “Golden Donut” in their box, which means a ticket to free Stan’s donuts for life.

Customers present at the grand opening will also have the chance to win a variety of additional prizes, such as an award for the best donut costume.

Those curious about the new Stan’s can attend the new shop’s ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, where the Uptown Chamber of Commerce will be in attendance.

The new donut and coffee shop location will feature an all-day breakfast menu, coffee bar and donut case. There will also be in-store and online order-for-pick-up options with available seating inside.

From Oct. 28 onward, Stan’s Uptown location will be open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving sweet and savory treats.