Several popular comedians coming to the Chicago area this winter

One of the best ways to warm up when it’s cold outside is to have a good laugh.

Dozens of comedians are making pit stops in the Chicago area in the next few months. From ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to actress Ana Gasteyer, there’s a show fit for everyone.

Here’s a round up of some shows in December and February.

December

Brad Williams

American comedian and actor known for his various show specials Brad Williams will perform at The Den on Dec. 1 and 2.

Sal Vulcano

Staten Island-born comedian, actor and producer Sal Vulcano will perform at the the Vic Theatre on Dec. 1 and 2. The show is advertised for those 16 and over.

Bill Bellamy

Actor and stand-up comedian Bill Bellamy is set to take the stage at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg from Dec. 1 to 3.

Brent Morin

The comedian, actor and writer best known for his role as "Justin Kearney" in the NBC sitcom "Undateable" will perform at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg from Dec. 8 to 10.

Pete Davidson

Former SNL cast member and famous comedian, actor and writer Pete Davidson will perform at the Riviera Theatre on Dec. 9.

John Mulaney

SNL member, voice actor, writer and comedian John Mulaney is a Chicago native and is set to have multiple appearances this holiday season. On Dec. 5, Mulaney will perform at the Letters to Santa Charity Gala in the Willis Tower and at the Rosemont Theatre on Dec. 21 and 22.

Ana Gasteyer

Former SNL cast member, actress and Northwestern University alumni Ana Gasteyer will be returning to her college town on Dec. 9 to perform at Evanston SPACE.

Jay Leno

Former NBC Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno will take the stage at the Genesee Theatre on Dec. 15.

Steve Byrne

Stand-up comedian and actor Steve Byrne will perform at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg from Dec. 15 to 17.

Jeff Dunham

Comedy ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will take the stage at Allstate Arena with his beloved characters on Dec. 31.

DeRay Davis

Chicago-native DeRay Davis known for his various acting roles and stand up comedy will have multiple shows this season. DeRay Davis' Funny And Famous Chi Town Comedy Countdown is set to happen on Dec. 30 and 31 at the Arie Crown Theatre. Davis will also perform at Chicago Improv in Schaumburg from Jan. 11 to 14.

Steph Tolev

Canadian comedian and actress Steph Tolev will perform from Dec. 27 to 31 at the Zanies Comedy Club.

January

Sam Tallent

Comedian, novelist and podcaster Sam Tallent will take the stage at the Zanies Comedy Club from Jan. 4 to 6.

Pete Correale

Long Island-born actor, comedian and writer Pete Correale will perform at the City Winery on Jan. 6.

Hasan Minhaj

Emmy, Webby and Peabody award winner Hasan Minhaj is known for his comedy, writing, producing, political commentary and acting. Minhaj has served as the host of Comedy Central’s "The Daily Show" and is well-known for his show "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj." He will perform on Jan. 12 at The Chicago Theatre.

David Spade

Famous comedy movie actor David Spade has starred in various iconic movies and has served as a member on SNL. Spade will perform on Jan. 12 at the Riviera Theatre.

Brett Goldstein

Actor from sports comedy-drama television series "Ted Lasso" Brett Goldstein will perform at The Chicago Theatre from Jan. 18 and 20.

Ali Siddiq

Stand-up comedian and writer Ali Siddiq was named Comedy Central’s “#1 Comic to Watch” in 2013 and was a finalist on NBC’s comedy competition show “Bring the Funny” in 2019. Siddiq will take the stage at The Chicago Theatre on Jan. 26.