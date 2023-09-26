Things to do in Chicago

Comedian John Mulaney announces solo tour with date at Rosemont Theatre

Mulaney's 18-date "John Mulaney in Concert" tour will come to the Rosemont Theatre in December

Comedian John Mulaney is heading out on a limited solo tour and stopping in 18 cities, including one in the Chicago area.

According to a press release from Live Nation, beginning Nov. 2, John Mulaney will kick off his "'John Mulaney in Concert"' tour in Kingston, New York. His second-to-last stop on the tour will be at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, approximately 17 miles west of Chicago.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with a presale beginning Sept. 27.

According to the release, the shows will be a "phone-free experience," where the use of phones, smart watches and accessories will not be permitted inside the performance space.

"Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event," the release said. "Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue."

The former Saturday Night Live writer and host has taken several tours recently, including in July of 2022, where he held three dates in Chicago at the United Center.

Mulaney is currently on tour visiting select cities through the fall with Pete Davidson and Jon Stewart, with upcoming Midwest dates including Oct. 5 at the Rosemont Theater; Oct. 6 at the Hard Rock Live in Gary, Indiana; Oct. 7 at Emens Auditorium in Muncie, Indiana; and Oct. 8 at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

