There’s less than a month left for you to catch one of the most iconic Chicago holiday excursions of the year.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train is set to travel all rail lines until late December as part of its regular rail service with each route’s usual stop. The last CTA Holiday Train will run on Dec. 21 and the last CTA Holiday Bus will run on Dec. 23.

Decked in twinkling lights, art, Christmas trees and Santa on his sleigh, the CTA holiday trains and buses help Chicagoans embark on magical journeys each wintertime. Riders can snap photos with Santa and enjoy candy from CTA employees dressed as elves.

Be sure to catch the remaining dates of the CTA holiday train before the end of the 2023 season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's the full schedule: