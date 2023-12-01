chicago news

CTA holiday train, bus service end in less than a month. When to catch a magical ride

You have until right before Christmas day to hop onto the CTA Holiday Train and Bus rides. Look out for these dates

By Kim Jao

NBC Universal, Inc.

There’s less than a month left for you to catch one of the most iconic Chicago holiday excursions of the year.

The Allstate CTA Holiday Train is set to travel all rail lines until late December as part of its regular rail service with each route’s usual stop. The last CTA Holiday Train will run on Dec. 21 and the last CTA Holiday Bus will run on Dec. 23.

Decked in twinkling lights, art, Christmas trees and Santa on his sleigh, the CTA holiday trains and buses help Chicagoans embark on magical journeys each wintertime. Riders can snap photos with Santa and enjoy candy from CTA employees dressed as elves.

 Be sure to catch the remaining dates of the CTA holiday train before the end of the 2023 season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Here's the full schedule:

2023 Allstate CTA Holiday Train schedule
All times p.m.
Orange Line & Brown LineFri 12/1 Departing:
Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:41
Orange Line & Brown Line
& Photos with Santa		Sat 12/2 📷 Departing:
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 12:53
Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 4:01
Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 6:39
Red LineTue 12/5 Departing:
Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 2:43
95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:19
Purple LineWed 12/6 Departing:
Howard to Linden at 3:15
Linden to Loop, via express, at 3:50
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to Linden at 4:38
Linden to Howard at 6:00
Red LineThu 12/7 Departing:
Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 3:13
95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:46
Purple LineFri 12/8 Departing:
Howard to Linden at 3:45
Linden to Loop, via express, at 4:20
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to Linden at 5:07
Linden to Howard at 6:20
Red Line & Purple Line
& Photos with Santa		Sat 12/9 📷 Departing:
Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 12:16
95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 3:01
Howard to Linden at 4:16
Linden to Howard at 6:31
Pink LineTue 12/12 Departing:
54th/Cermak to Loop at 2:43
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:10
54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:16
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 4:43
Pink LineWed 12/13 Departing:
54th/Cermak to Loop at 3:06
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:33
54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:44
Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 5:11
Blue Line Thu 12/14 Departing:
O'Hare to Forest Park at 3:13
Forest Park to O'Hare at 4:57
Blue Line Fri 12/15 Departing:
O'Hare to Forest Park at 4:13
Forest Park to O'Hare at 6:02
Blue Line 
& Photos with Santa		Sat 12/16 📷 Departing:
Illinois Medical District to Forest Park at 3:52
Forest Park to O'Hare at 3:53
Yellow Line Skokie Swift BirdThu 12/21All trains on Yellow Line will be 2-car Holiday Trains for service departing:
Howard from 3:08 until 6:53
Dempster-Skokie from 3:22 until 7:07
2023 Allstate CTA Holiday Bus schedule
RouteDate in serviceDeparture times  
#22 ClarkFri 12/1Approx. 12:45p until 8p
#22 Clark
#97 Skokie		Sat 12/2 📷Approx.12:30p until 7p Photos at Old Orchard 1:30p-2:30p
#74 FullertonTue 12/5Approx. 12:10p until 6:30p
#66 ChicagoWed 12/6 📷Approx. 11:45a until 7:00p Photos at Navy Pier 4:20p-5:15p
Thu 12/7Approx. 12:20p until 7:30p
#126 JacksonFri 12/8 📷Approx. 12:20p until 7:05p Photos at Jackson/Austin 3:00p-4:00p
#12 RooseveltSat 12/9 📷Approx. 12:15p until 7:45p Photos at Harrison/Central 2:30p-3:30p
#62 ArcherTue 12/12 📷Approx. 12:15p until 6:00p Photos at Midway 1:45p-2:45p
#49 Western#X49 Western Exp.Wed 12/13Approx. 12:30p until 5:10p
Thu 12/14 📷Approx. 12:20p until 8:40pPhotos at 79th/Western 4:20p-5:15p
#3 King DriveFri 12/15Approx. 12:20p until 8:15p
#79 79thSat 12/16 📷Approx. 12:10p until 5p Photos at Ford City 4:00p-5:00p
#28 Stony IslandTue 12/19 📷Approx. 12:40p until 6:50p Photos at Union Station Bus Terminal 4:30p-5:30p
#J14 Jeffrey JumpWed 12/20Approx. 11:45a until 7:00p
#6 Jackson ParkThu 12/21 📷Approx. 11:45a until 6:30p Photos at Wacker/Stetson 1:05p-2:05p
#29 StateFri 12/22Approx. 12:20p until 8:05p
Sat 12/23 📷Approx. 12:15p until 7:30p Photos at Navy Pier 1:50p-2:50p

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us