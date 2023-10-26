Candy, corn mazes and shows: The ultimate kid-friendly guide to Halloween in Chicago area

The days until Halloween are counting down, and you still might not have family plans. Whether you're scrambling to find which neighborhood to trick-or-treat in or looking for tickets to a kid-friendly show, don’t fear!

We’ve come up with a guide of trick-or-treating information, corn mazes, pumpkin patches, limited events and performances to explore this spooky season.

Trick-or-treating

Most suburbs have established designated trick-or-treating times on Oct. 31, but check with your local website to see if your town has any special exceptions. For example, Gurnee, Illinois, has set trick-or-treating on Oct. 29.

Your town might have an age restriction on the activity too. In Belleville, Illinois, a Halloween ordinance that has been in place since 2008 requires trick-or-treaters to be 12 years of age or younger. Trick-or-treating outside of that age range is considered "Halloween solicitation" and could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.

Outdoor activities

From the world’s largest corn maze to sprawling apple orchards, Chicago and its surrounding suburbs have you covered for outdoor fall festivities. Here are just some of the many places you can visit before they close for the season:

Richardson Adventure Farm

This farm boasts the world’s largest corn maze with 10 miles of pathways through 28 acres of corn and five games within it available to play. This year, the maze takes on a “Jurassic Park” theme. Visitors can view the farm 50-feet high from the observation tower and explore the sunflower field, in addition to giant slides, pig races, food trucks and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

The farm is located at 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove, IL from Thursdays to Sundays until Oct. 29.

Stade’s Farm and Market

Opened in 2017, Stade’s Apple Orchard has thousands of apple trees to pick from, including Honey Crisp, Zestar and Pixie Crunch varieties.

You can also enjoy the Shades of Autumn fall festival until Oct. 29 with over 40 farm-related attractions like corn mazes, a petting zoo and hayrides in addition to events and food options.

Find the Stade’s Farm and Market at 3709 Miller Rd. in McHenry.

Goebbert’s Pumpkin Farm & Garden

Goebbert’s 40-acre farm offers a variety of animal-related attractions. Visit the giraffe barn, watch pig races and ride camels or explore the farm’s garden and pumpkin patch. In addition to carnival games, the farm also organizes magic shows on weekends, has a 10-room haunted house and a corn maze.

The farm is located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington. It’s open daily until Oct. 31 and tickets can be purchased here.

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farm

Siegel’s has 49 attractions and activities in its annual Pumpkin Fest this year. In addition to two corn mazes, visitors can play lawn games or see farm animals at the zoo.

The farm is located at 17250 Weber Rd. in Lockport, and is open daily until Oct. 29. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Iconic Chicago destinations

Many of Chicago’s iconic destinations are joining in on the fun too. Visit Navy Pier, the Lincoln Park Zoo and other famous locations to see them transformed into spooky destinations.

Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest

Beyond viewing the animals the iconic zoo has to offer, indulge in the fall events at the Lincoln Park Zoo until Oct. 29. Guests can enjoy the Harvest Maze, free musical entertainment, a pumpkin patch, live art and restaurant pop-ups. Zoo entry is free, and tickets can be purchased for specific attractions.

Navy Pier’s Garden of Decay

From 6-7 p.m., visitors of all ages can explore Navy Pier’s immersive Halloween theater experience: “Garden of Decay.” Attendees walk through five rooms that represent each stage of grief, decorated by local artists and guided by audio narration. You can visit the “Garden of Decay” until Oct. 31.

Navy Pier also has a free Pier Pumpkin Lights experience until Oct. 31 and a Slightly Spooky Saturday event with trick-or-treating, costume contests and more activities from 12-6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Haunted Hues at Color Factory

Visit the Color Factory’s limited family-friendly and immersive Halloween art exhibit until Nov. 1. Full of photo opportunities, special treats, a scavenger hunt and pumpkin patch experience, guests of all ages can explore the 15 rooms and over 25,000 square feet of vibrant installations the museum has to offer

Scheduled performances

If you’re looking to watch dancers, singers and musicians this Halloween season, Chicago has a variety of kid friendly shows in store.

Upside Down Parade

Watch the fourth annual Upside Down Halloween Parade in Washington Park from 12-2 p.m. on Oct. 28 with a parade of singers, dancers and performance groups stationed along Russell Drive. This event celebrates the Grand Finale of Chicago Halloweek 2023.

Blue Man Group Chicago Halloween Show

This Saturday and Sunday only, the Blue Man Group Chicago will perform two Halloween-themed shows for audience members of all ages. Face painting will be available in the theater lobby and audience members under the age of 17 will be able to snag celebratory goodie bags. There will also be an opportunity to take photos with the Blue Men after the show.

Young Frankenstein

Mercury Theater Chicago presents “Young Frankenstein,” a musical comedy centered around Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who inherits his family’s Transylvania estate and finds himself following in the footsteps of his ancestors. The show will run until Dec. 31 and it is recommended for those 13 years and older.

There will also be a Frankenstein’s Monster meet and greet at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29, where visitors can interact with the show’s cast and watch a screening of the “Young Frankenstein” film at the Music Box Theater.