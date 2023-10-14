Leaves are starting to turn red, the temperature is cooling and fall has arrived. Autumn treats like apple pies, crisps and sauces call for a trip to the orchard.

There are countless places to pick varieties of apples in the Chicago suburbs and surrounding countryside, but NBC Chicago has you covered on the best spots to check out.

Here's a look at seven of the best apple orchards in the area to visit this fall:

Honey Hill Orchard

Choose from 25 varieties of apples in this orchard an hour drive west of Chicago. The Honey Hill Orchard also offers baked goods, a petting zoo and a straw maze.

Visitors can purchase a ¼ peck bag for $10 per person and a $30 full-size peck bag for a maximum of two people. The orchard only accepts cash at U-Pick and has wagons that run on weekends.

Visit the Honey Hill Orchard at 11783 Waterman Rd., Waterman, Ill. 60556 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 31.

Stade’s Farm and Market

Having opened in 2017, Stade’s Apple Orchard has thousands of apple trees to pick from, including Honey Crisp, Zestar and Pixie Crunch varieties.

If you’re bringing children, visit the Farmtractions which has 38 attractions or the Farm Market to purchase baked goods. Visitors can also enjoy the Shades of Autumn fall festival with over 40 farm-related attractions like corn mazes, a petting zoo and hayrides in addition to events and food options.

To enter the apple orchard, visitors are required to make a $10 minimum apple purchase. A ¼ peck bag is $10 and a full peck back is $30.

Find the Stade’s Farm and Market at 3709 Miller Road in McHenry.

Apple Holler

Pick from Fuji, Rosalee, Shizuka and 12 more varieties of apples at the Apple Holler orchard. This farm is just an hour drive north from Chicago and is located in Wisconsin, where visitors can enjoy a Farm Park full of attractions and the Red Barn Restaurant.

Visitors must enter the orchard with a purchased peck bag. The orchard offers five different sizes. A ¼ bag can be purchased for $22 and a full peck back can be purchased for $39. These purchases include access to the orchard’s tractor ride and admission to the Farm Park which has various mazes and children’s attractions.

Visit Apple Holler at 5006 South Sylvania Ave in Sturtevant, Wis., open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Goebbert’s Farm Pingree Grove

This 40-acre farm has an apple orchard, but is known better for its variety of attractions. Other than a wagon ride that visitors can take to the orchard, ticketed admissions into Goebbert’s Farm Pingree Grove includes access to a pumpkin patch, haunted house, corn maze and more.

A ½ peck bag can be purchased for $10, but admission into the farm is $18 per person on weekdays and $22 per person on weekends.

Visit Goebbert’s 42W813 Reinking Rd. in Pingree Grove from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday to Sunday.

Kuipers Family Farm

The Kuipers Family Farm sells pre-picked apples in its Orchard Shop and Bakery where visitors can also find a variety of other apple-related goodies.

Those hoping to pick apples themselves can call (815) 827-5200 Ext. 1 to find out which of their over 20 varieties of apples will be available for picking on their day of choice.

The farm also updates their website with the projection of which apples should be ready to pick throughout the week and includes a rating and description to help visitors decide if they should come out to the orchard. View the latest updates here.

Tickets to access the orchard purchased online and during weekdays at the gate are $11.99. Tickets purchased at the gate on weekends and holidays are $13.99. Ticket purchases include a ¼ peck bag.

Visit Kuipers Family Farm at 1N145 Watson Road in Maple Park, Ill., open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays to Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

County Line Orchard

The County Line Orchard has 22 varieties of apples available for picking, currently indicating on their website that Keepsake, Shizuka, Grimes Golden, Braeburn, Pixie Crunch and Melrose varieties are the best to pick during this early to mid-October time.

The orchard also features live music performances that are free to watch and a corn maze that visitors can purchase tickets for.

General admission to the orchard costs just $3 and includes a tractor ride. A ½ peck bag at the County Line Orchard can be purchased for $10.99 and a full peck bag can be purchased for $20.99. You also have the option to pay $2 for each pound of apples you purchase.

Visit the orchard at 200 S County Line Rd, Hobart, Ind. The orchard is less than an hour’s drive from Chicago and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Edwards Orchard

This family-owned orchard is located in Poplar Grove, Illinois, which is approximately a one hour and 20 minute drive from Chicago. In addition to apple picking from 30 varieties and 50,000 trees, guests can enjoy a variety of apple cider products like apple cider donuts and freshly pressed apple cider drinks. Visitors can pick pumpkins and berries too.

Visit the Edwards Orchard at 7061 Centerville Road in Poplar Grove to pick apples while they are open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.