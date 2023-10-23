chicago news

When to trick-or-treat? Times set around Chicago area for Halloween 2023

Here are 50 Chicago-area suburbs and their trick-or-treating start times for this year's spooky season

By Kim Jao

Get ready for costumes, candy and holiday fright, because it’s Halloween season and trick-or-treating is right around the corner. This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday, and various neighborhoods are preparing for the spookiest day of the year.

Here are some suburbs and their designated trick-or-treating times:

  • Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Batavia: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bloomingdale: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Bradley: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Brookfield: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Campton Hills: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Champaign: 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Cicero: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Elk Grove Village: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Elgin: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Glenview: 5 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m. (On Sunday, Oct. 29)
  • Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.
  • Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.
  • Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Marseilles: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.
  • Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.
  • Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Chicago’s trick-or-treat times are more subjective, but Halloweek is also back this year with a variety of events for residents of all ages to enjoy.

A full schedule and map of events can be viewed here. Events include a variety of community movie screenings, neighborhood walks and crafts events for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

There also will be an Upside Down Parade in Washington Park on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a parade of singers, dancers and performance groups stationed along Russell Drive. This event celebrates the Grand Finale of Chicago Halloweek 2023.

The City of Chicago encourages those planning to engage in Halloween events to get the latest vaccination and maintain hygiene by frequently washing your hands. Those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 should not be handing out candy or participating in social events. The city also advises those who feel sick or plan on being in crowded indoor settings to wear a mask.

