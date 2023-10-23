How old is too old to trick-or-treat? It's a question many often ask come Halloween each year, but in at least one Illinois town, there are actual limitations in place.

There's no set age restrictions nationally when it comes to trick-or-treating, but cities across the U.S. can create their own guidelines.

In Belleville, Illinois, just outside of St. Louis, a Halloween ordinance that has been in place since 2008 requires trick-or-treaters to be 12 years of age or younger. Trick-or-treating outside of that age range is considered "Halloween solicitation" and could lead to a fine of up to $1,000.

Belleville isn't alone in its age limitations. A number of other cities in the U.S., including several in Virginia and Maryland also have similar age requirements.

In a 2021 TODAY.com survey, 46% of parents said children are never too old for trick-or-treating, but 16% of adults said they believe kids should stop trick-or-treating around age 17 or 18. Meanwhile, 19% said age 15 or 16 should be the cutoff, and 1% said kids older than 9.

Across the Chicago area, other suburbs may not have age restrictions, but time restrictions are more common.

This year, Halloween falls on a Tuesday, and various neighborhoods are preparing, with times ranging from as early as 3 p.m. to as late as 8:30 p.m.

