A new kind of haunted experience is coming to Chicago this fall.

Color Factory, the immersive art experience, will soon unveil its latest creation: Haunted Hues.

Starting on Sept. 14 and running through Nov. 1, Color Factory will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the world of "Haunted Hues," where tricks and treats await visitors of all ages.

The limited-time event celebrates the vibrant colors and creatures of the season, offering a blend of family-friendly fun and immersive art, organizers said.

What to Expect

According to the Color Factory, as you step into the world of Haunted Hues, you'll be greeted with special treats, photo opportunities, a scavenger hunt and a pumpkin patch experience. Tickets start at $36 and every visitor will receive exclusive Haunted Hues giveaways and seasonal treats.

For those seeking an extra thrill, there's also an option to embark on a scavenger hunt to uncover hidden monsters throughout the exhibit.

The Color Factory Experience

Color Factory is no stranger to Chicago. The beloved art destination made its debut in in the city last June, taking residents and visitors alike on a sensory journey through a world of color. Inside there are 15 rooms filled with immersive installations spanning over 25,000 square feet.

Local and international artists have collaborated with Color Factory Chicago to create the experience. Artists like Edra Soto and Akilah Townsend have crafted an interactive Chicago color palette, while Camille Walala's maze-inspired installation pays homage to the city's unique architecture. Yuri Suzuki's exhibit explores the connection between sight and sound, adding another layer of sensory delight.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit: Color Factory Chicago.