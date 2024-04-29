Chicago police warn of attempted kidnapping of 15-year-old in Portage Park

Chicago police have issued a community alert after the attempted kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl in the city's Portage Park neighborhood.

According to police, at 8:19 a.m. last Thursday, a 15-year-old female was waiting at a bus stop in the 3600 block of North Central Avenue when an unknown male demanded she get into his car. The man threatened to grab her and put her in the car if she did not comply, police added.

An adult female intervened and told the man to leave the girl alone, police added. The man then told the woman he knew the victim.

The man then continued driving southbound on Central Avenue, police said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to police, the man was driving a 1990s yellow corvette with a black convertible top.

Officials are warning neighbors to be on alert and are asking the public to call 911 if spotting the vechile.