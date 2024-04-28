Serious injuries reported in Oak Lawn crash, portion of Cicero Avenue closed

A portion of Cicero Avenue was shut down on Sunday night in south suburban Oak Lawn as police investigated a multi-vehicle crash.

In a post on X at 7:08 p.m., the social media platform previously known as Twitter, the Oak Lawn Police Department said Cicero Avenue was closed between 87th and 91st streets due to a serious crash with injuries.

Serious crash with injuries on Cicero Ave just south of 87th St. Cicero Ave is closed between 87th St and 91st St for the investigation. Please avoid the area. — Oak Lawn Police Dept (@OakLawnPD) April 29, 2024

Video captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed two vehicles that appeared to have been involved in the crash, including one that was heavily damaged.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area as police remained on scene.

Specifics on injuries and information about what led up to the crash hadn't been released as of late Sunday night.