From Fifth Third Arena to Maggie Daley Park, here's where you can ice skate this winter

Though the holidays may be in the rearview mirror, there's plenty of time left in the winter to immerse yourself in the season.

For those looking to indulge in the chilly weather, indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks in the Chicago area give plenty of options for everyone from beginners to seasoned skaters.

Here's a look at where you can visit to catch some time on the ice this winter.

Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon

This winter, those in the Chicago area will have the chance to loop around the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon on a unique track that takes visitors throughout the park. Tickets are released on a rolling basis based on the following schedule:

Jan. 8, 2024 for Jan. 22 to Feb. 4

Jan. 22 for Feb. 5 to Feb. 19

Feb. 5 for Feb. 20 to March 3

Feb. 26 for March 4 to March 10 (Closing Day)

Learn more and reserve tickets here.

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

Skate in Millennium Park’s McCormick Tribune Ice Rink. Admission is free but tickets must be reserved online in 90-minute time slots. Skate rental prices vary based on the day.

The rink will be open through March 3, and more information can be found here.

Wrigley Field

The Winterland at Gallagher Way pop-up brings a one-of-a-kind opportunity to skate across Wrigley Field on the 12,000-square-foot Gallagher Ice Rink. Purchase tickets to access the Wrigley Field portion of Winterland and buy additional tickets to various attractions like a carousel, ice bumper cars, an infield express train and a teacup ride.

While the Christmas festivities may be over, Winterland will remain open until Jan. 7.

Learn more here.

Sky Rink at The Peninsula Chicago

Glide over ice against the city skyline at The Peninsula Chicago’s Sky Rink. Open on select nights throughout December, the Sky Rink offers the unique experience of skating above Michigan Avenue.

Adults can rent skates for $20 and children 12 and under can rent skates for $10, with all skate rental proceeds donated to two Chicago children’s charities: Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, and Hephzibah Children’s Association.

Hot beverages will also be available for purchase for visitors.

View the Sky Rink schedule here.

Navy Pier

Visitors can skate next to Lake Michigan at Navy Pier’s Light Up The Lake ice rink.

Open daily, ice skates are available to rent and entry to the rink is free for those with skates. Navy Pier is also offering axe throwing and Ferris wheel rides. Rent skates and purchase tickets to the other two activities in a bundle deal here.

Hyde Park Midway Plaisance Skating Rink

Pre-registration is required to skate on this outdoor rink. Admission is free for those of all ages and skate rentals are $7. You can also sign up for Rat Hockey and Stick & Puck and Pond Hockey games.

Take a look at the rink’s open skate days from December to February and learn more about pre-registering here.

Fifth Third Arena

This winter, fans will have the chance to skate like the Chicago Blackhawks on the same ice used by the team for practice at Fifth Third Arena.

Public skate times occur on weekdays at various times. The ice rink does not take reservations or presale tickets for public skate sessions and rather functions on a first-come first-serve basis.

Check out the schedule here.

Parkway Bank Park

Skate at Rosemont’s Chicago Wolves Ice Rink in the Parkway Bank Park entertainment district. Admission to the rink is free, but guests can rent skates for $8. Learn more about public skate times here.

McKinley Park Ice Rink

Pre-register to skate in McKinley Park’s outdoor rink on select days from December through February. Admission is free for those of all ages and skate rentals are $7. You can also sign up for Rat Hockey and Stick & Puck and Pond Hockey games. The rink also offers drop-in lessons for those looking to get started.

View the skating schedule and pre-register here.

More Chicago Park District ice rinks

The Chicago Park District has made an interactive map of nine ice rinks in the city. View the map here.