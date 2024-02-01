Looking for ways to get out in the Chicago area?
From extreme sports to ancient throat singing, there are plenty of options.
Here are some of the many events happening this weekend:
Extreme Sports Fans: The PBR Tour is back!
What: The best rodeo athletes from around the country are competing in the Professional Championship Bull Riders World Tour Finale.
Where: NOW arena in Hoffman Estates.
When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4
Ride a Prehistoric Reptile: Dinosaur Adventure
What: Check out realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at Dinosaur Adventure with dinosaur rides, Jurassic scooters and other activities.
Where: Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday
C3 Expo
What: Pop culture convention with Cosplay Masquerade, Cosplay Meetups and Artist Marketplace.
Where: Columbia College Chicago Student Center.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday
Chocolate Weekend: The Morton Arboretum
What: Celebrating the cacao tree at The Morton Arboretum’s annual Chocolate Weekend event. Sample and shop as you support local chocolate vendors. Timed-entry must be reserved online.
Where: The Morton Arboretum in Lisle
When: Saturday, Sunday
The Architecture and Design Film Festival
What: The Chicago Architecture Center transforms into a pop up cineplex for the Architecture & Design Film Festival. As many as 20 films will be shown from around the world.
Where: Chicago Architecture Center
When: Runs thru Feb. 4
Star Dust: A Ballet Tribute to David Bowie
What: The Chicago debut of Complexions Contemporary Ballets’ rock opera-style production to honor Bowie’s unique persona and chameleonic spirit. First act features mixed repertory set to works by Bach, Beethoven, and Vivaldi.
Where: The Auditorium Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday
The Capitol Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)
What: Equal-opportunity political humor and musical spoofs, The Capitol Fools perform this weekend in Skokie.
Where: North Shore Center for Performing Arts
When: 2-8 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 4
Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour
What: Indian comedian and actor Vir Das brings jokes about the world.
Where: The Chicago Theatre
When: Feb. 3
Alash Ensemble: Traditional Tuvan music
What: Alash Ensemble brings the ancient art of throat singing and their Tuvan instruments to Chicago for one performance Sunday evening.
Where: Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall
When: 7 p.m. on Feb. 4
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
What: Rescheduled performances from from Aug. 8-9, 2023
Where: United Center
When: Feb 1-2