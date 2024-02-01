Looking for ways to get out in the Chicago area?

From extreme sports to ancient throat singing, there are plenty of options.

Here are some of the many events happening this weekend:

What: The best rodeo athletes from around the country are competing in the Professional Championship Bull Riders World Tour Finale.

Where: NOW arena in Hoffman Estates.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4

What: Check out realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at Dinosaur Adventure with dinosaur rides, Jurassic scooters and other activities.

Where: Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

What: Pop culture convention with Cosplay Masquerade, Cosplay Meetups and Artist Marketplace.

Where: Columbia College Chicago Student Center.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

What: Celebrating the cacao tree at The Morton Arboretum’s annual Chocolate Weekend event. Sample and shop as you support local chocolate vendors. Timed-entry must be reserved online.

Where: The Morton Arboretum in Lisle

When: Saturday, Sunday

What: The Chicago Architecture Center transforms into a pop up cineplex for the Architecture & Design Film Festival. As many as 20 films will be shown from around the world.

Where: Chicago Architecture Center

When: Runs thru Feb. 4

What: The Chicago debut of Complexions Contemporary Ballets’ rock opera-style production to honor Bowie’s unique persona and chameleonic spirit. First act features mixed repertory set to works by Bach, Beethoven, and Vivaldi.

Where: The Auditorium Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

What: Equal-opportunity political humor and musical spoofs, The Capitol Fools perform this weekend in Skokie.

Where: North Shore Center for Performing Arts

When: 2-8 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 4

What: Indian comedian and actor Vir Das brings jokes about the world.

Where: The Chicago Theatre

When: Feb. 3

What: Alash Ensemble brings the ancient art of throat singing and their Tuvan instruments to Chicago for one performance Sunday evening.

Where: Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall

When: 7 p.m. on Feb. 4

What: Rescheduled performances from from Aug. 8-9, 2023

Where: United Center

When: Feb 1-2