Things to do this weekend in the Chicago area: Feb. 2-4

From extreme sports to ancient throat singing, get out and enjoy

By LeeAnn Trotter

Looking for ways to get out in the Chicago area?

From extreme sports to ancient throat singing, there are plenty of options.

Here are some of the many events happening this weekend:

Extreme Sports Fans: The PBR Tour is back!

What: The best rodeo athletes from around the country are competing in the Professional Championship Bull Riders World Tour Finale.

Where: NOW arena in Hoffman Estates.

When: 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4

Ride a Prehistoric Reptile: Dinosaur Adventure

What: Check out realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at Dinosaur Adventure with dinosaur rides, Jurassic scooters and other activities.

Where: Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

C3 Expo

What: Pop culture convention with Cosplay Masquerade, Cosplay Meetups and Artist Marketplace.

Where: Columbia College Chicago Student Center.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday

Chocolate Weekend: The Morton Arboretum

What: Celebrating the cacao tree at The Morton Arboretum’s annual Chocolate Weekend event. Sample and shop as you support local chocolate vendors. Timed-entry must be reserved online.

Where: The Morton Arboretum in Lisle

When: Saturday, Sunday

The Architecture and Design Film Festival

What: The Chicago Architecture Center transforms into a pop up cineplex for the Architecture & Design Film Festival. As many as 20 films will be shown from around the world.

Where: Chicago Architecture Center

When: Runs thru Feb. 4

Star Dust: A Ballet Tribute to David Bowie

What: The Chicago debut of Complexions Contemporary Ballets’ rock opera-style production to honor Bowie’s unique persona and chameleonic spirit. First act features mixed repertory set to works by Bach, Beethoven, and Vivaldi.

Where: The Auditorium Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Capitol Fools (formerly The Capitol Steps)

What: Equal-opportunity political humor and musical spoofs, The Capitol Fools perform this weekend in Skokie.

Where: North Shore Center for Performing Arts

When: 2-8 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 4

Vir Das: Mind Fool Tour

What: Indian comedian and actor Vir Das brings jokes about the world. 

Where: The Chicago Theatre

When: Feb. 3

Alash Ensemble: Traditional Tuvan music

What: Alash Ensemble brings the ancient art of throat singing and their Tuvan instruments to Chicago for one performance Sunday evening.

Where: Old Town School of Folk Music, Szold Hall

When: 7 p.m. on Feb. 4

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

What: Rescheduled performances from from Aug. 8-9, 2023

Where: United Center

When: Feb 1-2

