Before Thanksgiving rolls around, Chicago will get a taste of the holiday season - thanks to one of the city's most festive events of the year.

Chicago’s official 110th Christmas Tree is scheduled to light up for the holidays on Friday, Nov. 17 to much fanfare.

The lighting ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is celebrated with a schedule of events including performances by DCs, local musical artists and a fireworks show. While this year’s lineup is yet to be announced, last year’s ceremony was hosted by Matthew Rodrigues and Cortney Hall of NBC 5's "Chicago Today," featured songs by Chicago Human Rhythm Project's Stone Soup Rhythms, numbers from Wicked The Musical by Broadway in Chicago and electric violinist Adia, among other special guests.

In the same area, visitors can continue spreading holiday cheer by skating in the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink, depending on if it opens in time, and in the Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, which is slated to open on the same day as the tree lighting. Visitors can also check out the Chicago Christkindlmarket opening on the same day.