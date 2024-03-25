New exhibition honors Mister Kelly's, a former nightclub on Chicago's Rush Street

During the mid-20th century, Chicago’s Rush Street was the place to be, according to Alison Hinderliter, Newberry Library’s Lloyd Lewis curator of modern manuscripts and archives.

“It was considered the Las Vegas for the Midwest, and particularly Mister Kelly’s, which had top shelf entertainment, jazz vocalists and standup comedians," Hinderliter said.

The Newberry Library's new exhibition, "A Night at Mister Kelly's," features video, music, and social media-friendly backdrops so that a new generation may experience the heyday of mid-century Chicago nightlife.

From 1953 to 1975 , Mister Kelly’s, located at 1028 N. Rush Street, hosted top international performers even before they became famous. People like Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Mort Sahl, Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, and Richard Pryor among dozens of other luminaries. It was also one of the few places that was integrated.

“There were Black and white entertainers, there were Black and white audiences, and there were Black and white staff, so everyone was made to feel very welcome at the club,” Hinderliter said.

“This was back when Chicago was really second only to New York in the world, in terms of music and entertainment," said David Marianthal, the son of Mister Kelly’s co owner George Marianthal. He was an executive producer of “Live at Mister Kelly’s”, a 2021 documentary about the club.

Now, Marianthal said, the Newberry Library is home to the Mister Kelly’s archives.

“We have hundreds of interviews, hundreds of photos, all the original record albums that were cut there, all the memorabilia, the plates, the menus, which is all now at the Newberry Library, available and open to the public," Marianthal said.

The Newberry Library exhibition, “A Night at Mister Kelly’s” is on display through July 20. There are also several public programs, which you can find out about here.