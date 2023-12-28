Things to do in Chicago

Jurassic Quest bringing ‘largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit' to Chicago suburb

Here's your chance to walk amongst dinosaurs

By NBC Chicago Staff

Attention dinosaur-lovers: America's largest dino event is coming to a Chicago suburb for the new year, but not for long.

Jurassic Quest will be popping up in Rosemont beginning Thursday and ending Monday.

The event had previously opened inside Chicago's Navy Pier earlier this year.

Hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, the event will be opened from 1-8 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday.

Ticket prices range from $22 to $43.

Described as the "world's largest, most popular Dino event," Jurassic Quests offers families a chance to witness "life size dinosaurs."

"There’s no better place to make pter-iffic memories playing with adorable baby Dinos, excavating fossils, or even training a raptor while surrounded by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and, the King himself, Tyrannosaurus rex," the event website reads. "Get your tickets for Rosemont now before they go EXTINCT!"

To learn more about this event, and purchase tickets, click here.

